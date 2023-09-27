The Bay municipality’s director for sports, recreation, arts and culture, Charmaine Williams, said the city was proud to be involved and would ensure that traffic, metro police and other related services worked together to deliver a successful event.
HeraldLIVE
Entries open for 38th The Herald Cycle Tour
Countdown begins for classic event to be run in February
Image: RICHARD PEARCE
Gqeberha will once again be transformed into a festival of cycling as the 38th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, is all set for action, with entries for the race in February 2024 opening on Wednesday.
The event has showcased the city for more than three decades and the 2024 action returns to the trails of the Addo Polo Club for the mountain bike races on February 11, before the road races take over at Pollok Beach for two days on February 17 and 18.
The metro will return as a title sponsor for the third year running, having also been part of the 2022 and 2023 editions.
Herald and Weekend Post editor Rochelle de Kock encouraged all cyclists, young and old, along with their families, to join the festivities.
“At this year’s Cycle Tour event, we encouraged families to come out and join the festivities, and it was a big success.
“We are hoping that next year will be even better and are calling on the Bay community to come out to not only support the riders but also to enjoy a fun-filled day with their families.
“The Herald Cycle Tour, in its 38th year, has a positive economic impact on our city.
“It not only benefits the hospitality industry but also small businesses that form part of the team that organises the event to ensure its success.
“There’s also the charity element to the event, which raises funds for various foundations, that we are particularly passionate about,” she said.
“Riders and spectators can expect the same professionalism that The Herald Cycle Tour is known for, so we’d like to encourage as many entries as possible and support from our local community.”
The Bay municipality’s director for sports, recreation, arts and culture, Charmaine Williams, said the city was proud to be involved and would ensure that traffic, metro police and other related services worked together to deliver a successful event.
“The Herald Cycle Tour is one of the oldest cycling classics, beginning in 1986 and boasting a long-standing tradition of delivering a memorable cycling experience to all riders,” she said.
“It provides a unique cycling experience for the entire family and attracts a huge number of cyclists from neighbouring towns and provinces.
“Despite the weather that cannot always be predicted, especially the windy conditions, the destination remains popular because of the friendly experience they get from the people of the city.
“Our unique tourism attractions in the cultural and heritage assets, as well as our beaches and natural environment and the city services offered to event organisers make Gqeberha and the province a preferred destination to host sporting events.”
The cycle tour, which traditionally attracts about 3,000 participants, is uniquely positioned as a celebration of cycling and the city with options for the whole family.
The 80km Extreme is the feature event on the off-road programme taking place in Addo.
Alongside the main race will be a 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash.
Sunday’s road programme is highlighted by the 106km Classic for various racing categories, with the 55km Adventure for age groups and tandems being contested in what promises to be an action-packed day of racing.
The 2km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash are scheduled for Saturday.
For riders with the intention of tackling both feature races for road and mountain bikes, they can target the Ultimate Quest title, which aims to identify the top all-rounders.
The race village will offer a bigger and better family experience, with family picnic zones, a family tent, a beer garden, a children’s play park, live entertainment and the Standard Bank VIP lounges.
The event has drawn support from a wide range of businesses, including Eastern Cape Motors Group, Standard Bank, Powerade, Town Lodge Group, Relay EMS, Talisman Hire & K&W, Trek and Cyclo Pro, Thule, Wayne Pheiffer, Coimbra and Goshawk.
The event will also continue its support of worthy causes by generating funds for the Smile Foundation, Reach for a Dream, The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund and Uthando Youth Cycling Academy.
Entrants can again support the Helmet Heroes initiative, which was introduced in 2022 and will see its third year as part of the event.
Aimed at educating and providing protection for those who commute by bicycle, organisers have increased the target number of helmets earmarked for distribution to commuters on the race route.
Participants can make a token donation when entering, or drop off used helmets at registration.
Entries open on September 27 and close at midday on February 5. To enter and for further information visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za
For any other queries, email The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
