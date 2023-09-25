Rain has the final say at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The organisers and officials of the Motorcycle Racing Series SA took the bold decision to combine both legs of their championship scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Aldo Scribante Raceway into one day, due to the gloomy weather forecast.
With the scrapping of the scheduled morning practice sessions, the action went straight into qualifying, followed by four heats per class as they tried to beat the impending rain that was scheduled to arrive in the late afternoon on Saturday.
In round six of the championship, it was the Super 1000 SBK defending champion Clinton Seller on his King Price Honda CBR 1000 RR-SP who took the overall win but was pushed hard by Michael White in second on a Yahama R1 and Damian Purificati on a BMW taking third, with lady racer Nicole van Aswegen putting in a great performance to finish in 4th overall.
The unlimited 1000 class was won by Tiaan Fouche on a Yamaha R1 with Tieme Nankervis in second on a BMW and Luca Bertolini on a Yamaha R1 in third.
In the Super 600 class, Taigh Janse van Rensburg took the overall win from Tristin Pienaar in second and Clinton Fourie in third, all on Yahama R6 machines.
In the Masters class, Jaco Gous on a Suzuki GSX1000RR was the overall winner with Johan le Roux on a Kawasaki ZX10 in second and third place going to Leon Horn on a Yamaha R1.
The Botts & V4 class was won by Themba Khumalo on a Ducati V4 followed by Eftratios Yiannakis on a wild Ducati V4 Streetfighter and Alan Hulscher in third.
The open superbike class for novice and premier riders provided lots of action with some close racing between the 1000cc and 600cc motorcycles.
Pelo Seate was the overall winner in the 1000cc class for novices on a Kawasaki ZX10 with Darryl Barrington (ZX10) in second and Kevin Collings third on a Yamaha YZF R1.
Local hero Bradley Rehse on his Innova-backed 600cc Yamaha R1 was the class act of the premier field taking overall honours with Jordan King on a 1000cc Yamaha R1 in second and Clive Turnbull on a Suzuki GSX1000R finishing third overall.
In the Sub 500cc class Kgopotso Monoyane on a Kawasaki ZX400 put in a scintillating performance to snatch the overall win from Diego-Troy de Ponte on a Kawasaki ZX400 in second and Thabang Keswa in third.
The deciding round of the MRSSA championship will be held a Kyalami International Raceway on the November 24 and 25.
Round 7 results were:
Open Superbikes
Novices: 1 Darryl Barrington, 2 Muhammed Essop, 3 Jenna Laidlaw
Premier: 1 Jordan King, 2 Bradley Rehse, 3 Clive Turnbull
Masters: 1 Jaco Gous, 2 Johan le Roux, 3 Roberto Jonker
V4s and Botts: 1 Themba Khumalo, 2 Alan Hulscher, 3 Efstratios Yiannakis
Super 600: 1 Tristin Pienaar, 2 Graigen Nel, 3 Clinton Fourie
Super 1000 SBK: 1 Clinton Seller, 2 Damain Purificati, 3 Michael White
Unlimited 1000 SBK: 1 Tiaan Fouche, 2 Tieme Nankervis, 3 Luca Bertolini
Sub 500: 1 Kgopotso Mononyane, 2 Dylan Grobler, 3 Nicole Fourie
HeraldLIVE
Rain has the final say at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: BEAM PRODUCTIONS/ DANIELLA KERBY
The organisers and officials of the Motorcycle Racing Series SA took the bold decision to combine both legs of their championship scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Aldo Scribante Raceway into one day, due to the gloomy weather forecast.
With the scrapping of the scheduled morning practice sessions, the action went straight into qualifying, followed by four heats per class as they tried to beat the impending rain that was scheduled to arrive in the late afternoon on Saturday.
In round six of the championship, it was the Super 1000 SBK defending champion Clinton Seller on his King Price Honda CBR 1000 RR-SP who took the overall win but was pushed hard by Michael White in second on a Yahama R1 and Damian Purificati on a BMW taking third, with lady racer Nicole van Aswegen putting in a great performance to finish in 4th overall.
The unlimited 1000 class was won by Tiaan Fouche on a Yamaha R1 with Tieme Nankervis in second on a BMW and Luca Bertolini on a Yamaha R1 in third.
In the Super 600 class, Taigh Janse van Rensburg took the overall win from Tristin Pienaar in second and Clinton Fourie in third, all on Yahama R6 machines.
In the Masters class, Jaco Gous on a Suzuki GSX1000RR was the overall winner with Johan le Roux on a Kawasaki ZX10 in second and third place going to Leon Horn on a Yamaha R1.
The Botts & V4 class was won by Themba Khumalo on a Ducati V4 followed by Eftratios Yiannakis on a wild Ducati V4 Streetfighter and Alan Hulscher in third.
The open superbike class for novice and premier riders provided lots of action with some close racing between the 1000cc and 600cc motorcycles.
Pelo Seate was the overall winner in the 1000cc class for novices on a Kawasaki ZX10 with Darryl Barrington (ZX10) in second and Kevin Collings third on a Yamaha YZF R1.
Local hero Bradley Rehse on his Innova-backed 600cc Yamaha R1 was the class act of the premier field taking overall honours with Jordan King on a 1000cc Yamaha R1 in second and Clive Turnbull on a Suzuki GSX1000R finishing third overall.
In the Sub 500cc class Kgopotso Monoyane on a Kawasaki ZX400 put in a scintillating performance to snatch the overall win from Diego-Troy de Ponte on a Kawasaki ZX400 in second and Thabang Keswa in third.
The deciding round of the MRSSA championship will be held a Kyalami International Raceway on the November 24 and 25.
Round 7 results were:
Open Superbikes
Novices: 1 Darryl Barrington, 2 Muhammed Essop, 3 Jenna Laidlaw
Premier: 1 Jordan King, 2 Bradley Rehse, 3 Clive Turnbull
Masters: 1 Jaco Gous, 2 Johan le Roux, 3 Roberto Jonker
V4s and Botts: 1 Themba Khumalo, 2 Alan Hulscher, 3 Efstratios Yiannakis
Super 600: 1 Tristin Pienaar, 2 Graigen Nel, 3 Clinton Fourie
Super 1000 SBK: 1 Clinton Seller, 2 Damain Purificati, 3 Michael White
Unlimited 1000 SBK: 1 Tiaan Fouche, 2 Tieme Nankervis, 3 Luca Bertolini
Sub 500: 1 Kgopotso Mononyane, 2 Dylan Grobler, 3 Nicole Fourie
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Rugby