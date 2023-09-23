The cream of the country's dirt oval racers are at Red Rock Raceway in Oudtshoorn this weekend for the Dirt Oval 4 SA (DO4SA) National Championship on Saturday (4pm).
Top Dirt Oval Racers converge on Oudtshoorn for National Championship
Image: PETER HENNING
The cream of the country's dirt oval racers are at Red Rock Raceway in Oudtshoorn this weekend for the Dirt Oval 4 SA (DO4SA) National Championship on Saturday (4pm).
Drivers will be vying for the sought-after SA titles in the following classes, 1660s, 2.1 Modifieds, V8 American Saloons, Hot Rods and Heavy Metals.
A strong contingent of Eastern Cape drivers from Victory Raceway, Port Elizabeth Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) and Border will be in attendance and have very realistic chances of tasting victory.
Jaco Aylward in the Hot Rod class has been in brilliant form of late after leading a strong comeback in the qualifiers in Bloemfontein recently and he will be hoping that his golden run continues as he faces the top drivers that have come from all around the country.
Local racers that have qualified to race in the Hot Rod class are Johan Schoeman who has had an incredible consistent season and Emile Bothma as well as Border stars Derick van der Westhuizen and Ashley Victor.
The biggest class represented by Eastern Cape drivers is the 1660 class where Marthinus Muller leads the large contingent of competitors and he will be hoping to no doubt go one better than he did last year with his runner-up finish in the most competitive class in dirt oval racing.
The local drivers that will be going for gold are Jaco Pitout, Kenzo Barnard, Zanco Els, Melindre Marais, Percy Noah, Chanell van Tonder, Tinus Milne, Tiaan Oliphant, Pieter le Roux and Border driver Johan Visagie.
In the 2.1 Modified class third-place finisher in last year's championship, Daniel Renison will be pushed hard by Henties de Villiers who though does not live in the province races under the banner of PEOTR. Rimon Landman and Christiaan de Jager round out the local drivers in this action-packed class.
Multiple National V8 American Saloon Champion, Pieta Victor has dominated local racing this season after a somewhat dismal year last and he and the consistent Vincent Venter will be hoping to fly the flag high for the region.
In the closely followed Heavy Metal class for classic type stock cars, Pierre van der Berg will be hoping that his bad luck that has upset his brilliant season so far is now a thing of the past and he along with the very quick JP Coetzee and lady driver Ruzanne Jansen are all in with a realistic chance of glory.
The event can be live-streamed by following the link on motorsportza.tv
HeraldLIVE
