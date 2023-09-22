Karmis leads as PGA Championship chases Saturday finish at St Francis Links

Also gunning for the win on Saturday, and looking to join such eminent previous champions as Gary Player, Dale Hayes, John Bland, Tony Johnstone, Ernie Els, David Frost, Mark McNulty and Louis Oosthuizen, are Adam Breen (68) and Keegan McLachlan (71) tied in second place on five-under-par.
Veteran Jaco van Zyl could also be in the mix after shooting a 70 to go to three-under-par in the R2 million event that this year celebrates the significant support of the Eastern Cape Tourism and Parks Agency and African Bank.
Robin Williams, who shared the lead overnight with McLachlan, posted a 74 on Friday to slip to two-under-par, sharing fifth place with Rupert Kaminski (73), Ryan van Velzen (72) and Matthew Spacey (72).
Scores:
136 — Peter Karmis 69 67
139 — Adam Breen 71 68, Keegan McLachlan 68 71
141 — Jaco Van Zyl 71 70
142 — Rupert Kaminski 69 73, Ryan Van Velzen 70 72, Matthew Spacey 70 72, Robin Williams 68 74
143 — Hunter Epson 73 70
144 — Aldrich Potgieter 72 72, Ruan Korb 75 69, Jean Hugo 70 74, CJ du Plessis 69 75, Robson Chinhoi 72 72, Pieter Moolman 75 69, David Wicks 71 73
145 — Stuart Krog 72 73, Stefan Wears-Taylor 74 71, Anthony Michael 76 69, Pierre Pellegrin 70 75, Daniel van Tonder 71 74, Jared Harvey 73 72, Merrick Bremner 73 72, Erhard Lambrechts 73 72, Vaughn van Deventer 74 71
146 — Madalitso Muthiya 76 70, Jonathan Broomhead 73 73, Luca Filippi 76 70, Jake Redman 69 77, Louis Albertse 73 73, Wynand Dingle 74 72, Trevor Fisher Jnr 71 75, Keagan Thomas 76 70, Martin Rohwer 73 73, Dan Erickson 74 72, Luke Trocado 75 71
147 — Jake Roos 73 74, Joe Long 73 74, Nikhil Rama 75 72, Malcolm Mitchell 72 75, Jacques Blaauw 74 73, James Mack 70 77, Marcel Steyn Scholtz 75 72, Doug McGuigan 72 75, Dayne Moore 72 75, DK Kim 73 74, Lyle Rowe 73 74, Luke Jerling 72 75, Heinrich Bruiners 75 72
148 — Dean O'Riley 75 73, Jack Hawksby 78 70, Sean Bradley 75 73, Rhys West 72 76, Allister de Kock 71 77, Ethan Smith 75 73, Combrinck Smit 74 74, Christiaan Burke 74 74, James Hart du Preez 75 73
149 — Toto Thimba Jnr 78 71, Jordan Duminy 70 79, LB Boshoff 72 77, Albert Venter 72 77, Kyle De Beer 77 72, Karabo Mokoena 78 71, Jason Roets 75 74, Christiaan Basson 72 77, Mutahi Kibugu 71 78, Kyle Barker 76 73, Nyasha Muyambo 72 77, Callum Mowat 74 75
Missed the cut:-
150 — Gregory McKay 71 79, Ricky Hendler 76 74, Tyron Davidowitz 77 73, Richie O'Donovan 82 68, Leon Visser 72 78, Jacques P de Villiers 73 77, Clancy Waugh 76 74, Gavin Vorster 77 73
151 — Rourke van der Spuy 78 73, Gerhard Trytsman 77 74, Estiaan Conradie 75 76
152 — Richard Joubert 82 70, Quintin Wilsnach 79 73, Wade Jacobs 77 75, Gerhard Pepler 80 72
153 — Fredrik From 71 82, Hayden Griffiths 74 79, Jacquin Hess 74 79, Alex Haindl 81 72, Dylan Naidoo 73 80
154 — Kyle McClatchie 82 72, Tristin Galant 78 76, Adriel Poonan 75 79
155 — Drikus Joubert 79 76, Makhetha Mazibuko 77 78, Chris Cannon 80 75
156 — Nicholaus Frade 81 75, Lwazi Gqira 78 78
157 — James Pennington 76 81, Yurav Premlall 77 80, Tumelo Molloyi 76 81, Aneurin Gounden 77 80
158 — BP Viljoen 78 80, Hennie Otto 78 80, Conner Mackenzie 78 80, Ronald Rugumayo 77 81, Danie Van Niekerk 77 81
159 — Sentanio Minnie 79 80, Travis Ladner 80 79, Njoroge Kibugu 79 80, Alphius Kelapile 84 75
160 — Jonathan Waschefort 81 79, William Guy 78 82, Gregg Upton 80 80, Reinhardt Blaauw 76 84
162 — Stiaan Albertyn 84 78
163 — Keelan van Wyk 84 79, Andre Loots 78 85
165 — Mark Williams 87 78, Wiele Rademeyer 78 87
166 — Benjamin Thorne 83 83
170 — Jacques Kok 87 83, Arno Marais 89 81, Willie Olivier 83 87
172 — Mandla Dlamini Jnr 92 80
178 — Fezekile Kana 94 84, Regardt Richter 90 88
DSQ — Michael Kok 74 DSQ
Karmis leads as PGA Championship chases Saturday finish at St Francis Links
Image: Shaun Roy/Sunshine Tour
On the fairways of a St Francis Links golf course that is as stunningly beautiful as it is rich with temptation, Peter Karmis was able to avoid the latter and claim a three-stroke lead after two rounds of the South African PGA Championship.
Karmis fired a brilliant five-under-par 67 on Friday, the lowest round of the day, to move to eight-under-par overall and sitting pretty as the leader of this prestigious event, which will conclude a day early on Saturday when the third and fourth round will be played.
This is due to extreme winds being expected on Sunday, the scheduled last day.
“Due to gale-force winds predicted for Sunday, play will not be possible. To get a 72-hole result we will have a double shotgun start on Saturday. Round three will start at 6.40am and the round four shotgun start will be no earlier than noon. In the event of us being unable to complete round four on Saturday, the tournament result will be based on the conclusion of the third round,” Sunshine Tour Tournament Director Gary Todd said.
Karmis, who was one stroke off the lead after the first round, enjoyed a great start to the second day as he birdied the first two holes and then eagled the par-five sixth. Impressive birdies on the 16th and 18th holes stretched his lead.
“The course is difficult and long and the wind was up today, though it did die down a bit towards the end, but it was still at least one club then,” Karmis said.
“I played pretty nicely, but your heart is pounding on so many holes here. And with the weather forecast saying it’s going to be even windier, it’s going to be a pretty hair-raising last day.
“This course is designed for the wind and it’s intimidating. The key is not to be tempted to not push too much. You mustn’t get greedy and do something unnecessary otherwise you’ll get hurt.
“But I’ve played here enough to know what is doable and what is not. I hit driver everywhere and I hit a lot of good ones today, some lovely irons and I putted and scrambled well, getting lucky a few times,” Karmis said.
One of those up-and-downs came on the last hole, with its sumptuous views and elegant clubhouse that make it a prime candidate for the sort of photograph that sells for plenty at golf auctions, as Karmis holed his bunker shot for birdie.
Also gunning for the win on Saturday, and looking to join such eminent previous champions as Gary Player, Dale Hayes, John Bland, Tony Johnstone, Ernie Els, David Frost, Mark McNulty and Louis Oosthuizen, are Adam Breen (68) and Keegan McLachlan (71) tied in second place on five-under-par.
Veteran Jaco van Zyl could also be in the mix after shooting a 70 to go to three-under-par in the R2 million event that this year celebrates the significant support of the Eastern Cape Tourism and Parks Agency and African Bank.
Robin Williams, who shared the lead overnight with McLachlan, posted a 74 on Friday to slip to two-under-par, sharing fifth place with Rupert Kaminski (73), Ryan van Velzen (72) and Matthew Spacey (72).
Scores:
136 — Peter Karmis 69 67
139 — Adam Breen 71 68, Keegan McLachlan 68 71
141 — Jaco Van Zyl 71 70
142 — Rupert Kaminski 69 73, Ryan Van Velzen 70 72, Matthew Spacey 70 72, Robin Williams 68 74
143 — Hunter Epson 73 70
144 — Aldrich Potgieter 72 72, Ruan Korb 75 69, Jean Hugo 70 74, CJ du Plessis 69 75, Robson Chinhoi 72 72, Pieter Moolman 75 69, David Wicks 71 73
145 — Stuart Krog 72 73, Stefan Wears-Taylor 74 71, Anthony Michael 76 69, Pierre Pellegrin 70 75, Daniel van Tonder 71 74, Jared Harvey 73 72, Merrick Bremner 73 72, Erhard Lambrechts 73 72, Vaughn van Deventer 74 71
146 — Madalitso Muthiya 76 70, Jonathan Broomhead 73 73, Luca Filippi 76 70, Jake Redman 69 77, Louis Albertse 73 73, Wynand Dingle 74 72, Trevor Fisher Jnr 71 75, Keagan Thomas 76 70, Martin Rohwer 73 73, Dan Erickson 74 72, Luke Trocado 75 71
147 — Jake Roos 73 74, Joe Long 73 74, Nikhil Rama 75 72, Malcolm Mitchell 72 75, Jacques Blaauw 74 73, James Mack 70 77, Marcel Steyn Scholtz 75 72, Doug McGuigan 72 75, Dayne Moore 72 75, DK Kim 73 74, Lyle Rowe 73 74, Luke Jerling 72 75, Heinrich Bruiners 75 72
148 — Dean O'Riley 75 73, Jack Hawksby 78 70, Sean Bradley 75 73, Rhys West 72 76, Allister de Kock 71 77, Ethan Smith 75 73, Combrinck Smit 74 74, Christiaan Burke 74 74, James Hart du Preez 75 73
149 — Toto Thimba Jnr 78 71, Jordan Duminy 70 79, LB Boshoff 72 77, Albert Venter 72 77, Kyle De Beer 77 72, Karabo Mokoena 78 71, Jason Roets 75 74, Christiaan Basson 72 77, Mutahi Kibugu 71 78, Kyle Barker 76 73, Nyasha Muyambo 72 77, Callum Mowat 74 75
Missed the cut:-
150 — Gregory McKay 71 79, Ricky Hendler 76 74, Tyron Davidowitz 77 73, Richie O'Donovan 82 68, Leon Visser 72 78, Jacques P de Villiers 73 77, Clancy Waugh 76 74, Gavin Vorster 77 73
151 — Rourke van der Spuy 78 73, Gerhard Trytsman 77 74, Estiaan Conradie 75 76
152 — Richard Joubert 82 70, Quintin Wilsnach 79 73, Wade Jacobs 77 75, Gerhard Pepler 80 72
153 — Fredrik From 71 82, Hayden Griffiths 74 79, Jacquin Hess 74 79, Alex Haindl 81 72, Dylan Naidoo 73 80
154 — Kyle McClatchie 82 72, Tristin Galant 78 76, Adriel Poonan 75 79
155 — Drikus Joubert 79 76, Makhetha Mazibuko 77 78, Chris Cannon 80 75
156 — Nicholaus Frade 81 75, Lwazi Gqira 78 78
157 — James Pennington 76 81, Yurav Premlall 77 80, Tumelo Molloyi 76 81, Aneurin Gounden 77 80
158 — BP Viljoen 78 80, Hennie Otto 78 80, Conner Mackenzie 78 80, Ronald Rugumayo 77 81, Danie Van Niekerk 77 81
159 — Sentanio Minnie 79 80, Travis Ladner 80 79, Njoroge Kibugu 79 80, Alphius Kelapile 84 75
160 — Jonathan Waschefort 81 79, William Guy 78 82, Gregg Upton 80 80, Reinhardt Blaauw 76 84
162 — Stiaan Albertyn 84 78
163 — Keelan van Wyk 84 79, Andre Loots 78 85
165 — Mark Williams 87 78, Wiele Rademeyer 78 87
166 — Benjamin Thorne 83 83
170 — Jacques Kok 87 83, Arno Marais 89 81, Willie Olivier 83 87
172 — Mandla Dlamini Jnr 92 80
178 — Fezekile Kana 94 84, Regardt Richter 90 88
DSQ — Michael Kok 74 DSQ
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Sport
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby