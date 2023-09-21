EP suffer narrow defeat at SA Premier Interprovincial in EL

The results of the South African Premier Interprovincial Tournament at East London Golf Club on Wednesday were:
A-SECTION RESULTS
Central Gauteng 6,5 - Eastern Province 5,5
(Players from Central Gauteng are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Deltel / Sakota beat Germshuys / Adam 2 & 1; Labuschagne / Wykes halved with van Vuuren / Zietsman; Paxton / de Lange lost to Tibshraeny / van der Watt 1Down; du Plooy / Emanuel halved with Ludick / Mantshiyo
Singles: Grant Labuschagne halved with Francois van Vuuren; Kayle Wykes halved with Andile Adam; Filip Sakota lost to Pieter Zietsman 1Down; Jaden Deltel halved with Dillon Germshuys; Gustav de Lange beat Tiaan Tibshraeny 3 & 2; Sean Paxton beat Lumkile Mantshiyo 6 & 5; Rees Martin Emanuel lost to Johndre Ludick 6 & 5; Simon du Plooy beat Jean Pierre van der Watt 4 & 3;
Free State 5,5 - Ekurhuleni 6,5
(Players from Free State are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Xaba / Cronje lost to Venter / Mkhize 5 & 3; Griessel / Stone beat Blomerus / Willis-Schoeman 1Up; Heyman / Kemp lost to Wilsenach / Lange 3 & 1; Weigelt / Pieterse lost to Burnand / Raper 5 & 4
Singles: Mojalefa Xaba lost to Nicko Venter 1Down; Pieter Cronje beat Khanya Mkhize 2Up; Jano Stone halved with Luke Willis-Schoeman; Christiaan Heyman beat John-William Blomerus 3 & 2; Gary Kemp beat Jonathan Wilsenach 2Up; Stefan Griessel beat Marno Lange 2Up; Albert Weigelt lost to Christy Raper 1Down; Charles Pieterse lost to Jordan Burnand 2 & 1;
Western Province 7 - North West 5
(Players from Western Province are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Lee / le Roux beat Louwrens / Anderson 3 & 1; Brugman / Taberer beat van der Merwe / Weber 4 & 3; Georgiou / Cooper beat de Klerk / Inglis 3 & 2; van der Merwe / Ochse lost to Wessels / Goldhill 1Down
Singles: Philip Taberer beat Wessel Louwrens 2 & 1; Shaun le Roux beat Nicolaas Weber 3 & 2; Jack Brugman lost to Jaco Anderson 2 & 1; Karl Ochse beat Jeff Inglis 2 & 1; Jungwi Lee lost to Janko van der Merwe 1Down; Andrew Georgiou lost to Oliver Goldhill 5 & 4; Matthew Cooper beat Nash de Klerk 2Up; Altin van der Merwe lost to Jordan Wessels 1Down
A-SECTION LOG
(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 Western Province (3, 3, 0, 0, 6, 25)
2 Central Gauteng (3, 3, 0, 0, 6, 20.5)
3 Eastern Province (3, 2, 0, 1, 4, 18.5)
4 Ekurhuleni (3, 1, 0, 2, 2, 16)
5 North West (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 15.5)
6 Free State (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 12.5)
B-SECTION RESULTS
KwaZulu-Natal 7.5 - Boland 4.5
(Players from KwaZulu-Natal are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Truter / Broomhead beat van Schoor / Pieters 5 & 4; Gilliver / Olivier beat Jooste / Brits 2Up; Kistensamy / Cryer halved with Rabie / Keffers; Arthur / van der Berg beat Kayne / Rossouw 1Up
Singles: Grant Olivier lost to Anton Pieters 2Down; Kyle Kistensamy beat Angelo Keffers 7 & 6; Jason Broomhead lost to Danie Jooste 2Down; Luke Truter beat Ryk van Schoor 3 & 2; Cade Cryer lost to Pieter Rossouw 4 & 2; Jason W Gilliver beat Jere Brits 2 & 1; Ruben van der Berg lost to John Rabie 2Down; Astin Wade Arthur beat Dylan Kayne 2Up
Mpumalanga 1 - Southern Cape 11
(Players from Mpumalanga are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Elliott / Mare lost to Steinhobel / Williams 5 & 4; Strydom / Olivier lost to Barnard / Marais 4 & 3; van Dyk / Pieterse lost to Osner / Coetzee 4 & 3; Howard / Dube lost to Verster / Bossenger 5 & 3
Singles: Ivan Mare lost to Ivan Williams 7 & 6; Jarryd Elliott lost to Ulrich Steinhobel 5 & 3; Corne Olivier beat Joshua Marais 3 & 1; Devon Strydom lost to Ian Barnard 2 & 1; Justin van Dyk lost to Pieter Coetzee 8 & 7; Alex Pieterse lost to Damian Osner 5 & 3; Thabo Dube lost to Wendell Bossenger 4 & 3; Derrick Howard lost to Ivan Verster 5 & 4
Gauteng North 5.5 - Border 6.5
(Players from Gauteng North are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Rossouw / van der Merwe lost to Pillay / Pillay 1Down; Van Den Berg / Naidoo beat Du Plessis / Coetzee 3 & 1; Crosbie / de Abreu beat Koekemoer / Moore 5 & 4; Leonard / De Flamingh lost to Weber / van der Bergh 3 & 2
Singles: Tertius Van Den Berg lost to Sean Coetzee 2Down; Tobias De Flamingh beat Sunil Pillay 4 & 2; Nishalin Naidoo beat Udesh Pillay 2 & 1; Matthew Rossouw lost to Johan Du Plessis 3 & 2; Fabrizio de Abreu halved with Ryan Koekemoer; Keagan Crosbie beat Luke Moore 2 & 1; Christopher van der Merwe lost to Kyle van der Bergh 1Down; Tristan Leonard lost to Benjamin Weber 2 & 1;
B-SECTION LOG
(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 Southern Cape (3, 3, 0, 0, 6, 26.5)
2 KwaZulu-Natal (3, 3, 0, 0, 6, 24.5)
3 Border (3, 2, 0, 1, 4, 19.5)
4 Gauteng North (3, 1, 0, 2, 2, 20.5)
5 Boland (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 13.5)
6 Mpumalanga (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 3.5)
EP suffer narrow defeat at SA Premier Interprovincial in EL
Image: THEO JEPTHA
The results of the South African Premier Interprovincial Tournament at East London Golf Club on Wednesday were:
A-SECTION RESULTS
Central Gauteng 6,5 - Eastern Province 5,5
(Players from Central Gauteng are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Deltel / Sakota beat Germshuys / Adam 2 & 1; Labuschagne / Wykes halved with van Vuuren / Zietsman; Paxton / de Lange lost to Tibshraeny / van der Watt 1Down; du Plooy / Emanuel halved with Ludick / Mantshiyo
Singles: Grant Labuschagne halved with Francois van Vuuren; Kayle Wykes halved with Andile Adam; Filip Sakota lost to Pieter Zietsman 1Down; Jaden Deltel halved with Dillon Germshuys; Gustav de Lange beat Tiaan Tibshraeny 3 & 2; Sean Paxton beat Lumkile Mantshiyo 6 & 5; Rees Martin Emanuel lost to Johndre Ludick 6 & 5; Simon du Plooy beat Jean Pierre van der Watt 4 & 3;
Free State 5,5 - Ekurhuleni 6,5
(Players from Free State are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Xaba / Cronje lost to Venter / Mkhize 5 & 3; Griessel / Stone beat Blomerus / Willis-Schoeman 1Up; Heyman / Kemp lost to Wilsenach / Lange 3 & 1; Weigelt / Pieterse lost to Burnand / Raper 5 & 4
Singles: Mojalefa Xaba lost to Nicko Venter 1Down; Pieter Cronje beat Khanya Mkhize 2Up; Jano Stone halved with Luke Willis-Schoeman; Christiaan Heyman beat John-William Blomerus 3 & 2; Gary Kemp beat Jonathan Wilsenach 2Up; Stefan Griessel beat Marno Lange 2Up; Albert Weigelt lost to Christy Raper 1Down; Charles Pieterse lost to Jordan Burnand 2 & 1;
Western Province 7 - North West 5
(Players from Western Province are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Lee / le Roux beat Louwrens / Anderson 3 & 1; Brugman / Taberer beat van der Merwe / Weber 4 & 3; Georgiou / Cooper beat de Klerk / Inglis 3 & 2; van der Merwe / Ochse lost to Wessels / Goldhill 1Down
Singles: Philip Taberer beat Wessel Louwrens 2 & 1; Shaun le Roux beat Nicolaas Weber 3 & 2; Jack Brugman lost to Jaco Anderson 2 & 1; Karl Ochse beat Jeff Inglis 2 & 1; Jungwi Lee lost to Janko van der Merwe 1Down; Andrew Georgiou lost to Oliver Goldhill 5 & 4; Matthew Cooper beat Nash de Klerk 2Up; Altin van der Merwe lost to Jordan Wessels 1Down
A-SECTION LOG
(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 Western Province (3, 3, 0, 0, 6, 25)
2 Central Gauteng (3, 3, 0, 0, 6, 20.5)
3 Eastern Province (3, 2, 0, 1, 4, 18.5)
4 Ekurhuleni (3, 1, 0, 2, 2, 16)
5 North West (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 15.5)
6 Free State (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 12.5)
B-SECTION RESULTS
KwaZulu-Natal 7.5 - Boland 4.5
(Players from KwaZulu-Natal are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Truter / Broomhead beat van Schoor / Pieters 5 & 4; Gilliver / Olivier beat Jooste / Brits 2Up; Kistensamy / Cryer halved with Rabie / Keffers; Arthur / van der Berg beat Kayne / Rossouw 1Up
Singles: Grant Olivier lost to Anton Pieters 2Down; Kyle Kistensamy beat Angelo Keffers 7 & 6; Jason Broomhead lost to Danie Jooste 2Down; Luke Truter beat Ryk van Schoor 3 & 2; Cade Cryer lost to Pieter Rossouw 4 & 2; Jason W Gilliver beat Jere Brits 2 & 1; Ruben van der Berg lost to John Rabie 2Down; Astin Wade Arthur beat Dylan Kayne 2Up
Mpumalanga 1 - Southern Cape 11
(Players from Mpumalanga are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Elliott / Mare lost to Steinhobel / Williams 5 & 4; Strydom / Olivier lost to Barnard / Marais 4 & 3; van Dyk / Pieterse lost to Osner / Coetzee 4 & 3; Howard / Dube lost to Verster / Bossenger 5 & 3
Singles: Ivan Mare lost to Ivan Williams 7 & 6; Jarryd Elliott lost to Ulrich Steinhobel 5 & 3; Corne Olivier beat Joshua Marais 3 & 1; Devon Strydom lost to Ian Barnard 2 & 1; Justin van Dyk lost to Pieter Coetzee 8 & 7; Alex Pieterse lost to Damian Osner 5 & 3; Thabo Dube lost to Wendell Bossenger 4 & 3; Derrick Howard lost to Ivan Verster 5 & 4
Gauteng North 5.5 - Border 6.5
(Players from Gauteng North are listed first in each match)
Foursomes: Rossouw / van der Merwe lost to Pillay / Pillay 1Down; Van Den Berg / Naidoo beat Du Plessis / Coetzee 3 & 1; Crosbie / de Abreu beat Koekemoer / Moore 5 & 4; Leonard / De Flamingh lost to Weber / van der Bergh 3 & 2
Singles: Tertius Van Den Berg lost to Sean Coetzee 2Down; Tobias De Flamingh beat Sunil Pillay 4 & 2; Nishalin Naidoo beat Udesh Pillay 2 & 1; Matthew Rossouw lost to Johan Du Plessis 3 & 2; Fabrizio de Abreu halved with Ryan Koekemoer; Keagan Crosbie beat Luke Moore 2 & 1; Christopher van der Merwe lost to Kyle van der Bergh 1Down; Tristan Leonard lost to Benjamin Weber 2 & 1;
B-SECTION LOG
(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)
1 Southern Cape (3, 3, 0, 0, 6, 26.5)
2 KwaZulu-Natal (3, 3, 0, 0, 6, 24.5)
3 Border (3, 2, 0, 1, 4, 19.5)
4 Gauteng North (3, 1, 0, 2, 2, 20.5)
5 Boland (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 13.5)
6 Mpumalanga (3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 3.5)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Cricket
Soccer
Sport
Soccer