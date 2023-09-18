Rookie Cup delivers thrills at Scribante

VW Motorsport’s Mike Rowe promised the new VW Rookie Cup for 14-16-year-old kart racers would be an exciting class and he was spot on as they enjoyed their inaugural race meeting in round six of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional race day at the Aldo Scribante Raceway.
The ferocious winds on Saturday may have kept many of the spectators away, but those in attendance were treated to a thrill a minute as the Rookies went bumper-to-bumper and door-to-door in their identical VW Polo Vivo 1 litre TSIs.
Cape Town youngster Kyle Visser emerged as the overall winner, with Durbanite Dhivyen Naidoo second and Gauteng’s Bjorn Bertholdt third.
Visser proved that you do not have to be the fastest car out on the circuit to win, putting on a calculated performance of consistency that resulted in the overall win.
Naidoo will certainly be someone to watch in the future as he drove a car for the first time ever on Wednesday before the race meeting and proceeded to set the quickest lap time during the three heats of racing.
The winner of the Rookie Cup Series will be crowned at the Aldo Scribante Raceway after the last race of the season on November 25 and will be gifted the opportunity to race for the VW Motorsport Team in the highly competitive CompCare VW PoloCup in 2024.
In the regional modified saloon classes, Deon Slabbert made a welcome return after a short layoff to take the overall and class A win in his very quick VW Polo.
Class B was won by East London’s Geoff Stephen in his Stephen2Racing VW Golf.
Class C was a hard-fought affair, with Kelsey Davidson in her Stu Davidson and Sons-sponsored VW Polo SupaCup taking the win from East Londoners Wade Wright (Go Store-it Park) in second and Julian Herman (Mel’s Motors) in third.
Class B saw a fantastic performance from 15-year-old Timothy Ball (Champion Motors) in only his second race meeting, taking the win from Steven Phillips (Pit Pro Racing) in second and Shaun Vallence (Mag Lab) third.
Class E saw Tom Hugo (Algoa Indoor Grand Prix Karting) winning from Andrew Boshoff (Outback Group) and Raymond Redinger (Pit Pro Racing).
Class F was won by Ashwin Harri (Fuchs Lubricants/Brights Motorsport) from Keisha Potgieter (Stu Davidson and Sons) in second and Andrew Meyer (Pit Pro Racing) in third.
Class X saw Cape Town visitors Divan Luzmore (GT Clubsport) in first, with Simeon Penev ahead of local youngster Duncan Phillips (Pit Pro Racing) in third.
On two wheels, a rejuvenated Ivor Vermaak proved to be the class act of the day against some stiff opposition from out-of-town riders, bringing his A & B Gearbox & Diff sponsored 600cc Kawasaki motorcycle home in first place in all three heats in very tricky conditions due to the high wind.
Other results were:
Unlimited: 1 Timothy Benn, 2 Donovan van der Merwe, 3 Leighton Thomas
Powersport: 1 Jamie Hall, 2 Ronnie Doyle, 3 Keegan Wasserfall
300cc: 1 Meghan Hall
600cc: 1 Ivor Vermaak, 2 Keana Strode, 3 Oliver McKay
Historic: 1 Bernard Els
CBR 150cc juniors: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ethan Diener, 3 Lonwabo Ngcanga
CBR 150cc Clubmans: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Emma Oberholzer, 3 Kirsty Oberholzer
CBR 250cc: 1 Ray Wood, 2 Anthony Lippstreu, 3 Richard Hawkins
SA Mechanical Seal Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars including retro cars
Class A: 1 Derek Boy, 2 Chris Nell
Class C: 1 Darryn Vice, 2 Rane Berry, 3 Tom Hugo
Class D: 1 Rob Halgreen, 2 Patrick Fourie
Class E: 1 Barry Spriggs
Retro: 1 Ian Oberholzer
WP Sports & GT Cars & Open Tops
GT A: 1 Clinton Thorne
GT B: 1 Charl Visser
GT C: 1 Divan Luzmore
GT D: 1 Connor Kilbride, 2 Ray Farnham, 3 Simeon Penev
Open Tops B: 1 Patrick Hanly
Open Tops X: 1 Dennis Mitchell
45 Minute endurance for cars: 1 Kelsey Davidson and Charl Visser, 2 Deon Slabbert, 3 Timothy Ball and Dean Ball
Index of performance: 1 Ashwin Harri and Xolela Njumbuxa, 2 Timothy and Dean Ball, 3 Deon Slabbert
Rookie Cup delivers thrills at Scribante
