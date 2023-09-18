Nelson Mandela Bay’s Cooke heads for Texas with Team SA surf rescue
Professional triathlete changes pace and joins competition against top countries including Australia and US
Gqeberha sportsman Keegan Cooke will swap out his triathlon gear for lifesaving attire when he represents SA at the International Surf Rescue Challenge in the US this week.
The three-day, invitation-only competition starts in South Padre Island, Texas, on Wednesday and will see Team SA go toe-to-toe with various other top lifesaving countries including Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the US...
