Mulaudzi, Mailula win SA senior cross country titles
Spectacular performances at championships held at NMU in Gqeberha
Kabelo Mulaudzi and Karabo Mailula emerged triumphant to secure the most prestigious titles on offer during a spectacular day at the ASA Cross Country Championships held at Nelson Mandela University sports grounds in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Competing in tough conditions, which included near gale-force winds, in-form athlete Mulaudzi delivered in style after turning out as the pre-race favourite in the senior men's 10km race.
Mulaudzi completed five laps of the 2km course, which included two challenging climbs, in 30:43 to claim the SA title in the colours of Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA).
He finished well clear of the rest of the field, but there was a tighter battle for the minor placings, with Pakiso Mthembu grabbing the silver medal for KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) in 31:28 and Nadeel Wildschutt of Boland Athletics (BOLA) earning bronze in 31:33.
In the senior women's 10km, Mailula also broke away from the rest of the line-up to win the race in 36:46.
Her Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) teammate, Collegiate track star Carmie Prinsloo, took the runner-up spot in 37:13, and Kirsti Bell of Athletics Free State (AFS) was third in 38:12.
Among the highlights in other contests, middle-distance specialist Nkosinathi Sibiya (CGA) won gold in the senior men's 4km race in 11:48, and Simonay Weitsz (AGN) took the women's 4km title in 14:08.
In the junior men's 8km, Musawenkosi Mnisi secured the national crown for Athletics Mpumalanga (AMPU), completing the race in 25:10.
Naledi Makgatha (CGA) won gold in the junior women's 6km event in 22:25.
A total of 29 races were contested throughout the full-day programme, with thousands of spectators turning out on a festive day of action at the annual national championships.
“What a super championship it was and runners went out to defy challenging winds that tested the determination of athletes.
“We once again thank our hosts, Eastern Province Athletics, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and all others involved for a job well done.
“Congratulations to all winners, fellow medallists and all participants. This was mass participation at its best,” a satisfied Athletics SA president James Moloi said.
MMC Bassie Kamana, responsible for the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, showed his support of the athletes as the hosting sponsor of the event.
“Cross Country is the root of athletics, and we are thrilled to see the growth and mass support at the Championships today.
“NMBM is the proud host of this event, and we are gratified to see the development of our South African athletes growing from strength to strength,” Kamana said. — EP LOC
