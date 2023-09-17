×

Sport

Ferrari's Sainz wins in Singapore to end Red Bull's run

By Reuters - 17 September 2023
Carlos Sainz celebrates in parc ferme after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday to end Formula One leader Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row and shatter Red Bull's dream of going through the season unbeaten.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished second and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took third place as Red Bull ended up off the podium for the first time since last November's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Red Bull had won 15 successive races until Sunday but that looked set to end from the moment they failed to qualify in the top 10.

Double world champion Verstappen started 11th and finished fifth, with team mate and closest rival Sergio Perez, last year's winner in Singapore, eighth.

