Boxing initiative to empower youth arrives in Nelson Mandela Bay

The Eastern Cape Gambling Board in partnership with Mpucuko Sports Development successfully hosted the second Youth Empowerment Session for amateur boxers at the Boardwalk Hotel on Saturday.
Among those who attended were boxers who planned to take part in the Amateur District Boxing Tournament at Nelson Mandela University on September 30,
Ncedo Cecane, the director of Mpucuko, said the session intended to empower youngsters with life skills.
“Mpucuko Sports Development was established in 2020 to keep kids off the streets,” Cecane said.
“We then presented to the EC Gambling Board and they accepted it because they too wanted to see them boxing but at the same time continue with their studies.
“They need to be taught how to conduct themselves outside the ring.
“This empowering session is to teach these children such things. As a former boxer, I noticed that after boxing there is not much you can do because the only skill you are taught is to fight.
“When you are taught at an early age how to manage your finances and taught on how to run a business it is a great help."
Cecane said the programme would be run all the districts of the Eastern Cape. It has already been to the OR Tambo, Chris Hani and Sarah Baartman districts.
He said the tournament would consist of 30 bouts with an addition of five bouts for girls.
“We also want to empower female boxers. This programme is now coming to Gqeberha on September 30 at NMU and it will be hosted by Ithubalethu Boxing Club.
“We have done five tournaments already from different districts, we started last October. This is the first time we are coming to Gqebera.
“All the boxers taking part in the event will come from clubs across the Bay, those who win will receive trophies.
“There will be a final winner for each district to fight against each other in Mdantsane next year.”
EC Gambling Board executive manager in gambling regulation Bonga Jaxa said: “Gambling on its own means taking risks but taking risks wisely.
“So now in this instance, we associate ourselves with a sport and a popular sporting code, particularly in the province.
“That also involves taking risks, we have seen in boxing when they get into the ring anything can happen.
“On that basis, we then identified Mpucuko as an agency involved especially at the amateur boxing level for us to get the boxers at a younger age.
“So it’s a programme that is designed to work closely with various schools in the province, to educate them about risk-taking,” Jaxa said.
Zwide boxer Lubablo Lusizi, an African Champion who recently came back with a gold medal in Cameroon, and Sanele Sogcwayi from East London were awarded Ludumo Lamati Achievers belts for their strides in the sport.
Tournament ambassador and former IBO super bantamweight champ Ludumo Lamati, who is under Boxing 5 Promotions, said: “As Boxing 5, we thought of doing something, an achievement belt for those who achieve in academics and sport in high and primary school. The achievement belt to inspire them to go forward.”
Boxing initiative to empower youth arrives in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
