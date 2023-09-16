×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Surprise on the cards for winners at sport Achievers Awards

Premium
16 September 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe says there are big surprises in store for this year’s winners of the EC sport Achiever Awards.

At a media briefing at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex in Gqeberha on Friday, the MEC announced the 81 nominees, who will be honoured at the East London International Convention Centre on September 22...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

World-beating Bay sailor thrilled by Herald NMU citizen award
ISUZU SA scoops Citizen of the Year award in business category

Latest