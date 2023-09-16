Surprise on the cards for winners at sport Achievers Awards
Eastern Cape sport, recreation, arts and culture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe says there are big surprises in store for this year’s winners of the EC sport Achiever Awards.
At a media briefing at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex in Gqeberha on Friday, the MEC announced the 81 nominees, who will be honoured at the East London International Convention Centre on September 22...
