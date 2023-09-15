SA Cross Country champs attract 3,900 entries to Bay

Athletics SA, EP Athletics and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will host the ASA Cross Country Championships at the NMU sport fields on Saturday.
The best of SA’s Cross Country runners, ranging in age from eight to over 80 and covering distances from 2km to 10km, will be in action in a full-day programme between 7.30am and 6pm.
With support from 18 provinces, 3,900 athletes will be competing in their age categories for their personal best times and podium finishes.
“Cross country is one of the toughest disciplines of running,” EPA president Sticks Stiglingh said.
“The beauty of it is that you can do it anywhere, on any terrain, and in any weather, without any specialised equipment or shoes.
“All you need is determination, strength and a tough mind.
“Cross country is the development arm of athletics in our province and we welcome more than 40 athletes from rural areas in our EPA team of 247, as part of our vision to extend athletics into all corners of our province.”
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has played a key role in developing athletics in the Eastern Cape and SA via their sponsorship of EPA.
Mayor Gary van Niekerk, added his words of support.
“It is such a joy to host so many first-class national athletic events in our city, he said.
“We do not take this for granted and would love to build on the successes that we have enjoyed thus far.
“This is only possible with the continued support of Athletics SA, EP Athletics and the enthusiastic participation of athletes from all corners of our beautiful country.
“In addition, our local talent development receives a major boost as young boys and girls see their role models compete on home soil.
“You can count on our continued support for athletics and the wellbeing of our sportsmen and women.”
The highlight of the competitive programme will take place between 9.50am and 1pm during the top races, which include junior men and women, senior men and women and 16- and 17-year-old men and women.
The national teams will be selected from these races and will compete in the World Cross Country Championships in early 2024.
ASA president James Moloi added his endorsement.
“The ASA Cross Country Championships is a chance to showcase mass participation at its best as this event is where we best display the love the family has for Athletics in SA.
“The beauty of this event is in the enthusiasm of each athlete in each age group. This is a perfect family day in athletics.
“While the senior age groups offer us the seriousness in competition, the young provide the colour of the day, as they race each other mostly for the first time at this level.”
The event will be televised live by SuperSport and can be viewed on channel 216.
Spectators are invited to come and support the event, with venue access costing R30 for adults.
Tickets are available at the entrance, and card payments are preferred.
For further information contact the EPA office at epa@pe.co.za or 041-374-2818. — EPA LOC
