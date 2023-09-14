NMU, Uitenhage set for thrilling hockey decider
Women’s title chase goes down to the wire in finale at KC March astro
All roads will lead to the KC March astro on Friday when Nelson Mandela University A and Uitenhage Comets clash in a winners-take-all battle for the Eastern Province women’s hockey premier league title.
Scheduled for 7.30pm, the encounter will be the culmination of a scintillating season that has seen the two sides sit neck and neck atop the league standings for most of the programme. ..
