New VW Rookie Cup set to rev Nelson Mandela Bay

The Lucille Elliot Memorial at Aldo Scribante Raceway will see the launch of a new racing series on Saturday.
The Volkswagen Rookie Cup is aimed at giving teenagers from 14 to 16 the opportunity to join the high-profile world of national motorsport in a more cost-effective way and to be a conduit for drivers to move into the VW PoloCup series and then on to SupaPolo or GTC.
The winner of the Volkswagen Rookie Cup Championship will be given a fully sponsored drive in the CompCare VW PoloCup Championship next season.
The identical cars are based on the VW Polo Vivo GT and are fitted with a 1.0-litre TSI engine, with limited modifications having been done to prepare them for racing.
They have been fitted with roll cages, Sparco race seats, safety harnesses, clip-on steering wheels and modified suspension and shock absorbers, and will all run on identical Dunlop tyres.
The series is based on an arrive and drive concept, with the cars all being prepared by VW Motorsport. This eliminates the need of dedicated race engineers for each driver as the engine management systems have also been modified to ensure that all cars are on an equal playing field at all times.
The first three cars will be rolled out during round six of the Algoa Motorsport Club Championship at Scribante on Saturday, with Kyle Visser, Bjorn Bertholdt and Dhivyen Naidoo making their Rookie Cup debuts and taking part in three eight-lap heats.
Head of Volkswagen Motorsport Mike Rowe said: “This is something that we have been working hard on for a few months now and it’s a project that we really believe in and see it as an ideal stepping stone from karting into mainstream racing as it is an affordable way of racing using brand new equipment.
“The drivers will be trained and mentored by well-known racing drivers and VW brand ambassadors Jonathan Mgotsi, Brad Liebenberg and Keegan Masters.”
The race day at Scribante will also feature the visiting Western Province Sport and GT Cars, Eastern Province Regional Saloons, Coastal Challenge Historics & Classics, Retro Cars, CBR 150 and 250cc Motorcycles, Open Top cars and open motorcycles.
There will also be a 45-minute endurance race to end the day, scheduled to start at 4.15pm.
A large entry field of motorcycles is expected as it gives riders an opportunity to practise for next weekend’s double-header of motorcycle racing when the Motorcycle Racing Series SA comes to town for the long weekend, with racing on Saturday and Sunday.
September events:
Sept 15: 100 years of Ford in SA display at the Eastern Province Veteran Car Club from 5-8pm
Sept 16: Lucille Elliot Memorial Race Meeting at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Rover Motorcycle Club Enduro at PEOTR on Mission Road
Sept 23 and 24: MRSSA Motorcycle Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Sept 30: ARC Regional Championship — Triple L Plant Paardepoort Rally; Regional Karting at Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Club Championship round nine; Border Motorsport Club Regional race day at East London Grand Prix Circuit
New VW Rookie Cup set to rev Nelson Mandela Bay
