New Ironman SA heads ready for action

In her new role as operations director, Bronkhorst will oversee the operational structure and implementation of all events within the South African portfolio while still acting as race director for events in the country.
“IMSA has an incredible team with a deep-seated love of the Ironman brand and sport of triathlon,” she said.
“As a lifelong and proud Nelson Mandela Bay resident, my personal connection to the Ironman brand extends far beyond my time spent as an employee.
“I relish the challenge of the new role and while it will be a change, one aspect of our ethos remains the same and that is to provide the best possible experience for our athletes and showcase NMB as a world-class sporting and tourist destination.”
Originally from Johannesburg, 53-year-old Smit joined Ironman in 2011 as an assistant director before permanently relocating to the metro in 2019.
He was one of the architects of the former 5150 African Triathlon Series in Bela-Bela, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay, and is the race director for the newest additions to the IMSA calendar, the 70.3 event in Mossel Bay as well as the IM 70.3 in Rwanda.
“I have been on both sides of the fence, as an athlete and as an organiser, and am proud to have been part of the development of the IM brand and the sport of triathlon in SA.
“I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve been afforded through IMSA, and the lessons and insights learnt on global-scale events.
“With change also comes new opportunities and I am excited to build on the proud tradition of the IM brand in SA, to welcome new athletes into the sport and to continue working hard to provide many more unforgettable race days for the South African triathlon community,” Smit said.
With the contract extension to host the event in Nelson Mandela Bay until at least 2027 confirmed, and entries for both the African championship and 70.3 events opening in August, there is much to be excited about for followers of triathlon in SA.
The IM African Championship will offer qualification to the 2024 VinFast IM World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, for men and the VinFast Ironman World Championship in Nice, France, for women while the IM 70.3 events in Nelson Mandela Bay and Durban will offer qualification to the 2024 VinFast IM 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand.
The IM African Championship and IM 70.3 NMB will take place on Sunday April 21 and is preceded by the traditional curtain-raiser, the Corporate Triathlon Challenge on Saturday April 20.
HeraldLIVE
New Ironman SA heads ready for action
Bronkhorst and Smit take over reins as Bay event approaches its 19th year
Sports reporter
Image: Chris Hitchcock Photography
Enhancing athlete experiences and showcasing Gqeberha as a leading destination for international sports events and tourism will be a priority as newly appointed Ironman SA operations director Michele Bronkhorst assumes the hot seat.
Working alongside the Bay’s Bronkhorst will be equally experienced race director Werner Smit and, together, they would be aiming to take the regional championship race to new heights, Ironman SA said in a statement.
Image: Supplied
The announcement came soon after the departures of long-standing IMSA stalwarts Keith Bowler and Paul Wolff, whose respective tenures as managing director and operations director came to an end at the start of September.
Both Bronkhorst and Smit honed their craft working under Wolff and are ready to forge a new path for the organisation as the race approaches its 19th year, having been established in 2004 as a half-distance event, before being upgraded to a full-distance multi-discipline race a year later.
Over the years, they have seen the African Championships, one of only seven regional championship events across the globe, grow into one of the most iconic endurance events in the country, and a premier event on the global circuit.
Another feather in their cap was the hosting of the Isuzu 70.3 world championship event in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2018.
They have been instrumental in the success of not only the Isuzu IMSA African Championship but also the IMSA 70.3 Durban and IMSA 70.3 Mossel Bay, having served as race directors and in various operational capacities across the events.
Image: Supplied
In her new role as operations director, Bronkhorst will oversee the operational structure and implementation of all events within the South African portfolio while still acting as race director for events in the country.
“IMSA has an incredible team with a deep-seated love of the Ironman brand and sport of triathlon,” she said.
“As a lifelong and proud Nelson Mandela Bay resident, my personal connection to the Ironman brand extends far beyond my time spent as an employee.
“I relish the challenge of the new role and while it will be a change, one aspect of our ethos remains the same and that is to provide the best possible experience for our athletes and showcase NMB as a world-class sporting and tourist destination.”
Originally from Johannesburg, 53-year-old Smit joined Ironman in 2011 as an assistant director before permanently relocating to the metro in 2019.
He was one of the architects of the former 5150 African Triathlon Series in Bela-Bela, Ekurhuleni and Nelson Mandela Bay, and is the race director for the newest additions to the IMSA calendar, the 70.3 event in Mossel Bay as well as the IM 70.3 in Rwanda.
“I have been on both sides of the fence, as an athlete and as an organiser, and am proud to have been part of the development of the IM brand and the sport of triathlon in SA.
“I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve been afforded through IMSA, and the lessons and insights learnt on global-scale events.
“With change also comes new opportunities and I am excited to build on the proud tradition of the IM brand in SA, to welcome new athletes into the sport and to continue working hard to provide many more unforgettable race days for the South African triathlon community,” Smit said.
With the contract extension to host the event in Nelson Mandela Bay until at least 2027 confirmed, and entries for both the African championship and 70.3 events opening in August, there is much to be excited about for followers of triathlon in SA.
The IM African Championship will offer qualification to the 2024 VinFast IM World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, for men and the VinFast Ironman World Championship in Nice, France, for women while the IM 70.3 events in Nelson Mandela Bay and Durban will offer qualification to the 2024 VinFast IM 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand.
The IM African Championship and IM 70.3 NMB will take place on Sunday April 21 and is preceded by the traditional curtain-raiser, the Corporate Triathlon Challenge on Saturday April 20.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Soccer