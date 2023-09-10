Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned America's US Open queen

"Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come," posted former US president Barack Obama on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Still just 19-years-old Gauff has matured under an unforgiving sporting spotlight as player and a person.

The finished product was on display on Saturday as Gauff defused Sabalenka's power with speed and tenacity running down ball-after-ball and then acknowledged her success with grace.

"That little girl, like she had the dream, but I don't know if she fully believed it," said Gauff. "As a kid, you have so many dreams.

"As you get older sometimes it can fiddle away. I would tell her don't lose that dream."

As impressive as Gauff is on the court she is no less so away from tennis.

Immediately after her win Gauff's first reaction after lifting herself off the court and wiping away tears of joy was to search the stands for her parents, who used to bring her to New York as a young girl to watch her idols on the same court.

The charismatic teen also possesses a sharp social awareness and delightful sense of humour all of which are going to make her very rich as sponsors rush to her door. When climate activists interrupted her semi-final causing a nearly hour delay Gauff later showed no animosity saying later she believed that climate change was real.

The US Open this year celebrated Billie Jean King and the 50th anniversary of the fight for equal pay, Gauff playfully acknowledging the struggle when accepting the trophy.

"Thank you Billie Jean for fighting for this," said Gauff waving a $3 million winner's cheque.

Gauff has long been tipped for greatness.

A top junior she was presented the key to her city of Delray Beach at just 14 and burst onto the world scene a year later beating another of her idols Venus Williams at Wimbledon.