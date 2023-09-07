Scribante star joins Universal racing team

Algoa Motorsport Club’s Jeandre’ Marais enters a new chapter in his career this weekend at Killarney International Raceway where he joins Universal Motorsport’s Team Red racing for the remainder of the CompCare PoloCup season, as well as the 2024 season.
Universal Motorsport is recognised as a leader in the world of professional motorsport and continues to reign as the supreme breeding ground for future champions.
Now in its 27th year, the PoloCup series is known for its intense competition among the drivers in matching cars and has captured the hearts of racing enthusiasts across the nation, with cars being separated by mere fractions of a second and every race being an epic battle.
Universal Healthcare CEO Johan Pretorius, team principal of Universal Motorsport, said: ‘’With our unwavering commitment to excellence, we take pride in shaping the future of motorsport by constantly pushing the boundaries, fostering new talent and setting new standards.
“The relentless pursuit of victory from a team that truly embodies the spirit of motorsport is what makes Universal Motorsport such a unique outfit where racing enthusiasts can look forward to high-speed action and unforgettable moments.”
Marais will join CompCare PoloCup championship leader Charl Visser, as well as Jason Loosmore, Tyler Robinson and Roshaan Goodman, in a team that is a strong mix of excellence, endurance and performance.
Having had his first practice with the team at Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria last week he said: “Joining Team Red is a big honour and privilege for me as they have achieved so much success in this facet of racing.
“The test was a bit of an eye-opener as I have previously run as a privateer and it was amazing to see how professionally everything is done.
“The car set-up is different to what I was used to, so I have had to adapt my driving style accordingly, but I firmly believe that I’ll get to where I want to be very soon.
“Going into my second season of CompCare PoloCup now, you get to know the set-up changes for the different tracks with different conditions and now with the benefit of sharing team data, it will be easier for me to perform at the next level.
“My goal was to end my debut season in the top 10 of the championship, so I will need a good result at Killarney this weekend before we head to the season finale at Zwartkops on October 14.
“It really has been a memorable season so far and seeing how all my family members and friends have come together to support me in my endeavours has been really special to me.”
Marais enjoyed some last-minute seat time at Aldo Scribante Circuit last weekend at the Regional Extreme Festival where he teamed up with fellow PoloCup driver Nathan Victor in matching Summit Racing VW Polos and claimed fifth place out of 32 cars in the star-studded Pabar VW Challenge Series.
September’s events are:
9: National Extreme Festival at Killarney International Raceway; Regional Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
16: Lucille Elliot Memorial Race Meeting at Aldo Scribante Raceway — Regional Classes
23-24: MRSSA Motorcycle Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
30: ARC Regional Championship — Paardepoort Rally; Regional Karting at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Club Championship round 9
