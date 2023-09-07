Changing of the guard for Ironman SA
Bowler and Wolff part ways with organisation after two decades of service
Ironman South Africa will see a successful era come to an end as former managing director Keith Bowler and director of operations Paul Wolff mutually step down from their respective posts.
Bowler and Wolff were the men originally responsible for bringing Ironman back to Gqeberha in 2004, at the time a half-distance version of the multi-code event, which was later rebranded the IM 70.3 and was held in East London before returning to Nelson Mandela Bay in 2022...
