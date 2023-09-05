Pearson teams excel in Bloem tennis tournament

The Pearson tennis teams continued to enjoy an excellent year when the girls’ and boys’ teams both finished third in the second Sentraal Festival in Bloemfontein last weekend.
The teams were made up of six girls and six boys, and they competed in round-robin sections where overall points would determine the final positions.
The girls’ section was very competitive, with many matches going down to the wire.
Pearson started off in style on the opening day with a 15-12 result for their first-ever victory over Bloemfontein side Eunice.
In their first match on the second day Pearson continued their fine form with a 22-5 victory over Fichardt Park and then they faced East London team Clarendon High in a match that was determined by the finest of margins.
Clarendon raced out to an early 8-1 lead by winning the first four singles matches, but Pearson hit back to take victories at positions five and six to make it 9-5 going into the doubles.
The doubles counted as double points per set in this tournament and Pearson started off strongly at No 1 with a three-set victory to close the gap to 11-9.
They pulled level with another three-set win at No 3 to leave the score on 13-13 as it came down to the second to decide the fixture.
Pearson started well by taking the first set before Clarendon fought back to win the match in three sets, giving them a closely fought 17-15 victory.
On the third day Pearson came up against eventual champions Voortrekker and competed well. At times it looked like an upset was on the cards before Voortrekker came storming back to claim a 19-7 win.
Going into the final round on Saturday afternoon there were four schools still in contention to finish second, with Voortrekker having established themselves at the top.
The Pearson girls took on the hosts in the final round and after yet another close match, it was Sentraal who came out on top with a 15-11 win after the scores were level 7-7 following the singles.
Pearson’s Bhakti Govindjee was undefeated in singles to end the tournament as the best No 6 player.
In the boys’ section Grey College were the clear favourites to win the title after Pearson won the inaugural tournament in 2022.
With a young and inexperienced team, albeit full of talent, Pearson had high hopes of being competitive against their older opponents.
They started off with a closely fought 18-12 win against Marlow Agricultural and then ran out 24-4 winners over Voortrekker.
In their next match Grey College proved too strong and lived up to their billing of favourites as they won 19-7.
Pearson started the final day with a 20-7 victory against Fichardt Park before taking on Sentraal in the final match to decide second and third positions.
Sentraal started with a straight sets victory at No 1, but Pearson hit back with a three-set win at No 2.
Then Sentraal took the win at No 3 in three sets before Pearson won the No 4 position in an excellent straight sets result.
But Sentraal won the remaining two matches to lead 9-5 heading into the doubles and seized the moment by winning two of the three ties for a 17-9 result.
Pearson’s Keagan Grobbelaar was undefeated in singles and doubles to end the tournament as the best No 2 player.
HeraldLIVE
