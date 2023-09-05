Night of attrition at Victory Raceway

Dirt oval racing fans were treated to yet another action-packed evening filled with incidents and accidents along with some great racing on a clear winter’s evening last Saturday for round eight of the Victory Raceway Club Championship.
The highlight of the evening was the fantastic performance by Pieter le Roux in the 1660 class, where he held of a fierce charge from Jason Brink and Jason Drake which led to Le Roux winning the sought-after driver-of-the-day award.
In the Heavy Metal class, Pierre van der Berg’s dominance came to an unfortunate end when the back suspension of his ever-reliable BMW E36 collapsed during the second heat, ending his brilliant run of form.
JP Coetzee in his neatly prepared box-shape BMW was then chased hard by Garden Route visitor Leno Muller, in an equally impressive BMW, who ended in second ahead of Elton Gilmer’s VW Golf in third.
Johan Schoeman once again showed his brilliance in the Hot Rod class, winning all three heats as well as the final.
Deon Kretzmann finished in a well-deserved second place after a night-long tussle with third-placed Emile Bothma.
In the Pink Rod class for women, it was heartbreak for young Nadia Rautenbach, who had built up a substantial lead in the final and with two laps left in the race, the engine in her car blew in spectacular fashion, leaving the door open for Chanell van Tonder to take overhaul honours
Bianca Westraadt was second and Annuschke Landman third.
The Junior Hot Rod class continues to show welcome growth with young Azriel Aroonslam joining in on the action, but the night belonged to 15-year-old Reghardt Joubert, who had the edge over close rival Quade de Lange in second. Tyde Geddes was in third.
The American Saloon class once again saw Pieta Victor performing at the highest level, having to contend with some fierce competition but beating HJ Eksteen in second place. The ever-consistent Vincent de Jager was third.
The 2.1 Modified class was won by Christian de Jager, with Rimon Landman second and George visitor Kobus Barnard third.
The next event at Victory Raceway is on October 7 and it is a club and regional championship event.
