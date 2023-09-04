Stone, 17, continues his rise on bowling greens
Grey High pupil’s team win gold in EP trips event
Westview lawn bowls prodigy Reece Stone added another notch to his growing list of achievements when he won gold in an Eastern Province trips event recently.
Playing alongside Westview teammates Paul Spriggs (skip) and Grant Hardman, the trio made light work of their opponents to secure the top spot at the Eastern Province trips competition at Western Suburbs...
