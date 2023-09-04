Scribante provides day of high drama

Protested start procedures, blown engines, oil spills and accidents were the order of the day, keeping an appreciative crowd entertained at the Regional Extreme Festival at the Aldo Scribante Raceway at the weekend.
The large field of impressive cars put on a spectacular show in the BMW M Performance Parts Series with Bob Neill leading race one until the last lap when he ran out of fuel, gifting the class A race win to Leon Loubscher.
Renier Smith finished second and won class B with Nek Makris narrowly beating Lyle Ramsay into second and Cape Town driver Mansoor Parker in third.
Class C was won by Anwar Levy who got the better of defending champion Nicholas Fischer who finished second, with Marco Retter in third.
Some of the best racing action took place in class D where a handful of Eastern Cape drivers enjoyed the close racing action that the series provides with Neil Reynolds taking the race one win from Reinhardt Miller in second and Andre Diedericks in third.
Shaun Vallance from East London had a great day out, finishing fourth followed home by locals Stephan Aucamp, Steven Phillips and East London’s Paul Berry.
Class E was won by Claudio Jardim, with Arri van Heerden second and Dewald Smith third.
In race two, Neill triumphed over Laubscher to win class A, Parker put in a stunning drive to win class B from Makris with Renier Smith in third, Retter won class C ahead of Levy and Fischer.
Class D saw Diedericks taking first from Miller in second and Vallance in third and in Class E was it was once again won by Claudio Jardim with Dewald Smith second and Arri van Heerden third.
In the Pabar VW Challenge it was Capetonian Nathan Victor who proved to be in a league of his own taking both class A race wins in his Summit Racing VW Polo GTi.
Victor’s teammate and local superstar Jeandre’ Marais had an impressive debut in the series finishing in a very impressive fifth place overall.
Defending champion Rory Atkinson was second overall with Wayne Masters finishing the day in third place.
The overall results were for class B were under review due to an issue with the start of the race where pole sitter Hannes Scheepers failed to get off the line leading to chaos as everyone behind him had to take evasive action to avoid the stricken vehicle.
Class C was won by Bjorn Bertholdt with Panagiotis Nousias second and Philip Croeser finishing third.
Mackie Adlem had a brilliant weekend with two race wins in the 16-strong Lotus Challenge narrowly beating Jean-Pierre Nortje in second and Andrew Knyaston in third with Andrew Fulton winning class L from Nick Hodgson, followed by David Favo in third.
In the DOE Formula Vee National series, defending champion Peter Hills had a dismal end to his weekend.
After finishing third in the first two heats he was unable to finish race three and ended up down in 11th place overall.
Jaco Schriks took the overall win from Lendl Jansen in second and Shaun van der Linde in third.
The Car Care Clinic 111 GT Sports and Saloon class had an interesting array of cars across its five classes.
It was Phillip Meyer who won the GT class in his immaculate Porsche 924 GTR followed home by well-known racer Dawie Olivier in a BMW E30 and Jandre Bezuidenhout in a VW SupaPolo.
The class A win went the way of Wouter Roos in a VW Golf 7 with Piet Potgieter taking second in a VW Golf.
Class B was won by Michael Grobler in a Golf Mk 1 with Wayne Masters second in a VW Polo and Mydi Mfana third in a VW Polo.
Class C saw Chris Smit in a Porsche 944 take the win from Melanie Spurr in a VW Polo.
Class D was won by the Honda V-TEC of Rob Clark with Marius Malherbe second in his Porsche 924.
Making his series debut in a VW Polo was Luigi Ferro who secured the class x win.
