Joubert, Mboneni run amok at Hayterdale Classic MTB and trail races

His strategy was evidently to go hard from the start to put his opponents under pressure on the pass, which loomed directly after exiting the Hayterdale gate.
“The Zuurberg pass was challenging,” Joubert said.
“There are not many races in SA that have a decent 20-minute climb in them.”
The single-track that followed shortly after the top was perfect for his skill set and helped him consolidate his advantage over the chasing pack.
The experienced Mackenzie said her game plan had been to “go ’til you blow” and, true to her words, she crossed the finish line a spent force.
“I was cramping something chronic but managed to make it to the line — so it’s all good,” she said.
“I knew I had to work hard on the climb because I wanted to get into the single-track at the front.
“I managed that and, once in the lead, the idea was to maintain it and thankfully it all worked out.”
The MTB races were held a day after Addo debutant Sanuse Mboneni showed his talent on the “tough raises and downs” to dominate the 18km trail run.
Annelise Scholtz won the women’s race.
The 12km and 6km men’s titles went to Aphelele September and Avuyile Nama, with Gail Willimott and Kylie Dorfling taking the spoils in the women’s races.
The two-day event offering both trail running and mountain biking is staged at Hayterdale Trails, a network of purpose-built trails in the shadow of the historic Zuurberg mountains.
Like Joubert, Mackenzie praised the single-track.
“It was such a nice way to end the day.
“The trails are really rugged, it’s real mountain biking.”
She advised anyone wanting to ride the Hayterdale Classic to train on single-track before the event and to pace themselves.
Leading results
MTB
40km, men: 1 Marco Joubert, 2 Joshua Wagner, 3 Bruce Campbell; women: 1 Juanita Mackenzie, 2 Gail Willimott, 3 Michelle Scowby
25km, men: 1 Callum Reed, 2 Willem du Randt, 3 Bryce Loenen
25km: women: 1 Ashleigh Schroeter, 2 Annalise Scholtz, 3 Amy Preston
Trail run
18km, men: 1 Sanuse Mboneni, 2 Karabo Ntabanjane, 3 Patrige Chimwendo; women: 1 Annelise Scholtz, 2 Tracey Campbell, 3 Annelie Pienaar
12km, men: 1 Aphelele September, 2 Fransie de Villiers, 3 Francois van der Merwe; women: 1 Gail Willimott, 2 Anemi Jacobs, 3 Wilma De Waal
6km, men: 1 Avuyile Nama, 2 Connor Bird, 3 Nato Oosthuizen; women, 1 Kylie Dorfling, 2 Justine De Villiers, 3 Liesel Badenhorst — Full Stop Communications
Joubert, Mboneni run amok at Hayterdale Classic MTB and trail races
Bay’s Juanita Mackenzie overcomes severe cramping to succeed as first woman home
Image: FULL STOP COMMUNICATIONS
