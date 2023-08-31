Bumper month of motorsport awaits petrolheads

Nelson Mandela Bay motorsport enthusiasts are in for a treat as one of the busiest months ever kicks into gear on Saturday.
First up is a display of classic air-cooled cars and motorcycles at the Eastern Province Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road on Friday from 5pm and entrance is free.
Saturday sees one of the largest entry fields seen in many a year as the Regional Extreme Festival comes to town at Aldo Scribante Raceway in the Coega IDZ.
The Gauteng-based BMW M Performance Parts Race Series comes to Gqeberha for the first time and about 40 cars have already entered, with a few well-known Eastern Cape racers joining the action.
Marais Ellis makes a welcome return to the racing scene after an extended break and he is joined by Stephan Aucamp, Steven Phillips and East London hotshots Wade Wright, Shaun Vallance, Paul Berry and Shaun Gradwell.
The BMWs in their various forms are divided into five different classes, ensuring that there will be racing action throughout the large fleet.
The next-biggest field is the Pabar VW Challenge for VW Polos with 33 entries confirmed.
Joining the mix will be Algoa Motorsport Club superstar Jeandre’ Marais, who will be making his debut for the Summit Racing Team in their class A entries alongside teammate Nathan Victor.
Also in action will be the Formula Vee series that carries national status and sees the top 13 teams heading to the Bay along with The Car Care Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon Series as well as a 16-strong field of Lotus Challenge cars made up of Lotus 7s, Birkins, Taylons and Locosts.
Qualifying gets under way at 8am with racing from 10am.
The action then moves from Aldo Scribante Raceway to Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive for round eight of their club dirt oval championship from 5pm.
Classes competing are Rookies, Pinkrods, 1660s, 2.1 Modifieds, Hotrods, Heavy Metals and American Saloons.
Due to the cancellation of last week’s weather-affected race at PEOTR, a large field is expected as drivers fine-tune their equipment before the upcoming National Championship in Oudtshoorn on September 23.
On Saturday September 9, the action continues after last week’s successful hosting of the Drag Nationals. There will be the next round of EP Regional and Algoa Motorsport Club Drag racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway on the drag strip.
Regional main circuit racing for motorbikes and cars will see competitors out in force for round six of the regional and club championship at the Lucille Elliot Memorial Raceday on September 16.
Along with all of the regional classes, there will be the added excitement of hosting the Western Province Sports and GT Series as well as the launch of the brand new VW Rookies Cup that is exclusively designed for young drivers between 14 and 16 in identical VW Polo 1.0 litre Vivo GTs.
The next weekend, September 23 and 24, sees the arrival of the Motorcycle Racing Series SA as they make their annual pilgrimage to the coast.
Due to it being a long weekend (Heritage Day), the organisers have made it a double-header with full race days on Saturday and Sunday.
The series that is all about putting fun back into competitive racing with less stringent rules and classifications caters for Unlimited 1000s, Super 600 Superbikes, Super 1000 Superbikes, Sub 500cc, Botts & V4s, Masters, Open Superbike Novices and Open Superbike Premier.
The full racing calendar closes off the month with the Algoa Rally Club hosting the delayed round two of their championship with the Paardepoort Rally taking place on Saturday September 30, as well as Kart racing at the Algoa Kart Club for round six of their championship and round nine of the PEOTR Dirt Oval Championship out on Mission Road.
