Ryder, Potgieter crowned SA Squash57 national champs

Local star Jacqui Ryder and Johannesburg’s Christo Potgieter underlined their versatility by annexing the national titles when the Pam Golding Properties Squash57 championships took place in Gqeberha at the weekend.
As the 36-year-old Potgieter picked up his second straight men’s crown, Ryder, 46, kept the women’s title in Eastern Province after the inaugural tournament was won by provincial colleague Hayley Ward in 2022.
Both players are exceptional squash exponents and have successfully transferred their considerable skills to the game of Squash57, also known as racketball.
Sunday’s finals at Crusaders marked the culmination of another successful national championships with players contesting titles in seven men’s sections and four women’s divisions.
It was not surprising to see Potgieter and the 35-year-old Rudi van Niekerk, who plays for Londt Park in Gqeberha, featuring in the men’s final as they eased through their pool matches.
Van Niekerk’s biggest test came against the talented Tyrone Dial, but he won 15-13 15-9 to set up the showdown with Potgieter.
However, the defending champion was in no mood to relinquish his title and subdued Van Niekerk’s spirited challenge with a 15-8 15-10 result.
The two-time champion indicated he would be back again in 2024 for a shot at a hat-trick of titles.
“Well done to all the organisers and thanks to all the sponsors,” he said in a message to the tournament committee.
“What an amazing tournament — wish it had been longer. See you next year.”
Ryder had one of her toughest matches in the A section semifinal playoffs when she came up against Gqeberha’s Alison Oshry.
After winning the first game, she suddenly found herself in a battle for supremacy when Oshry took the second game 15-9, but Ryder was able to re-establish control by taking the decider 15-4.
Kacey-Leigh Dodd eased past Bianca Keeley in the other semifinal, but could not stop her Londt Park club colleague in the final, going down 15-11 15-6.
The results of Sunday’s finals were:
Men
Open A: Christo Potgieter bt Rudi van Niekerk 2-0
Open B: Matthew Keeley bt Hugo Fourie 2-1
Open C: Claude Strydom bt Michael Durrheim 2-0
Open D (round-robin): 1 Lyle Ferreira, 2 Shaun Hoekstra
45-54: Julian Smith bt Marcus Oshry 2-0
Over-55 A (round-robin): Title shared by Gary Webb, Brendon O’Grady and Anton van Niekerk
Over-55 B (round-robin): 1 Kevin Horn, 2 Andrew Wilson
Women
Open A: Jacqui Ryder bt Kacey-Leigh Dodd 2-0
Open B: Audrey Till bt Liezel Hoekstra 2-1
Over-45: A (round-robin): 1 Jacqui Ryder, 2 Carreen Shone
Over-45 B: Audrey Till bt Liezel Hoekstra 2-1
