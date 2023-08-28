New lap record for Michael Stephen at Kyalami

Nelson Mandela Bay motorsport sensation Michael Stephen capped off a brilliant weekend of motor racing at the Festival of Motorsport at Kyalami International Raceway in Johannesburg.
It was a phenomenal performance for Team Ultimate Outlaws with a full house of achievements in the Extreme Supercar Series, having set the quickest time in Friday’s first qualifying session as well as the quickest in Saturday’s second session.
This ensured his Audi R8 was on the front row of the grid for race one, which he dominated, setting a new lap record at the famous 4.529km circuit.
Stephen’s time of 1:41:425 minutes bettered the previous lap record held by Australian Matt Campbell in a Porsche 911 GT3 R set in 2020.
Race two was a much closer affair, with Stephen involved in a titanic race-long battle with Franco Scribante in his super-quick Porsche.
Brilliant overtaking from Stephen with just three corners to go in the race saw him snatch victory from Scribante to cap off a superb weekend of racing.
“It was a fantastic team performance from Team Ultimate Outlaws and Africa Race Together and an honour to be able to drive the magnificent Audi R8 around the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, with the highlight of the weekend being setting a new outright lap record, so a big thank you goes to the team as well as Izak Spies for the opportunity to drive the Audi,” Stephen said.
The next round of the Extreme Supercar Series will be held at Zwartkops Raceway on October 14 at the Extreme National Festival.
Local motorsport fans are in for another busy weekend as the Regional Extreme Festival takes place at Aldo Scribante Raceway, with almost 40 entries having already been received for the BMW M Performance Challenge.
Along with the Pabar VW Challenge, Lotus Challenge, Car Care Clinic Sports & GT Class and Formula Vee single-seaters it promises to be an action-packed day that will be followed by round eight of the Victory Raceway Dirt Oval Club Championship at its circuit on Victoria Drive.
HeraldLIVE
New lap record for Michael Stephen at Kyalami
Bay sensation beats time set by Australian Matt Campbell in 2020
Image: PAUL BEDFORD
