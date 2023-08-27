Nelson Mandela Bay’s Mohamed falls short in IBF world title challenge
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Razell Mohamed will return home with her head held high despite falling short in her challenge for the IBF heavyweight title in New Zealand at the weekend.
Mohamed became the first SA women’s heavyweight boxer to fight for a world title when she took on New Zealand’s Lani Daniels at the Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland on Saturday morning (SA time)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.