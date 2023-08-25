South Africa still has a shot at a sprint medal at the world championships in Budapest after Akani Simbine powered the men’s 4x100m relay team into the final on Friday.
The South Africans clocked 37.72 in their evening heat as they finished second behind Olympic champions Italy in 37.65, the fastest time of the night. Britain were third in 38.01.
The US won the other heat in 37.67 with Jamaica second in 37.68 and Japan third in 37.71.
South Africa may be seeded fifth overall for Saturday’s final, but only seven-hundredths of a second separate them from the pacesetting Italians.
Shaun Maswanganyi started the relay for Mzansi, handing over to Benji Richardson who passed the baton to Clarence Munyai. Simbine, who was disqualified from the 100m semifinals, looked lethal in his regular anchor position, making up ground against the Italians.
The Americans are likely to make substantial changes to their team, with sprint king Noah Lyles, who added the 200m title to his 100m crown on Friday, a certainty to anchor his team.
Erriyon Knighton was second in the 200m and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo third.
The British will surely bring in Zharnel Hughes, fourth in the 200m, while Jamaica have the option of drafting in Andrew Hudson, who ended eighth in the longer sprint.
The South Africans have Luxolo Adams and Sinesipho Dambile on the sidelines as options.
Prudence Sekgodiso fell to the ground in the women’s 800m semifinals, tripping after making contact with the heels of American Athing Mu, the Olympic champion, in front of her with about 200m to go.
Sekgodiso had been near the front of the race, but ended up finishing last.
She intended lodging a protest to try get a ninth lane in Sunday’s final.
Jo-Ane van Dyk ended 10th in the women’s javelin final with a best effort of 57.43.
And in the men’s javelin qualifying in the morning Douw Smit finished with a best of 75.03m.
Akani Simbine powers SA relay team into final for last sprint medal push
Sports reporter
Image: Marcus Brandt/picture alliance via Getty Images
