Siyaphakama programme aims to uplift Zwide youngsters through sport
Six primary schools benefit from coaching initiative as United Through Sport teams up with Kolisi Foundation, other partners
United Through Sport has partnered with the Kolisi Foundation to uplift the Zwide community through sport by using the Siyaphakama programme.
United Through Sport is a registered Public Benefit Organisation founded in 2007 with the mission to use sport as a tool to develop children and the youth in Nelson Mandela Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.