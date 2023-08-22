Rally action thrills spectators at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Perfect weather conditions ensured that the large, appreciative crowd that had gathered were treated to a thrill-a-minute affair as Algoa Rally Club held round 5 of the regional championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.
The event comprised four stages and was held both on the main race circuit as well as on a well-laid-out dirt course around the outer perimeter of Scribante.
From certain of the easily accessible spectator viewing points it was possible to watch up to four cars at a time on various parts of the stage as they went off in two-minute intervals, leading to lots of excitement as the 18 competing teams flew around the mixture of dirt and tar sections.
Early pacesetters Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie once again succumbed to mechanical failure after snapping a side shaft on their Herotel/Hella-backed VW Polo towards the end of stage 3.
They were being chased down by relative newcomers to rallying in the form of Jody van Zummeren and James Johnson in their beautifully prepared Border Towing Datsun P510.
The pair turned out to be crowd favourites as the talented Van Zummeren threw caution to the wind and pushed to the limit at all times, drifting and sliding their way around the way laid out stages, and had seemed to be on course to take their second overall rally win after their maiden overall win in round 4, until a wrong turn cost them dearly and they got stuck, ruining their victory charge.
Consistency is what wins championships and the current leaders, the husband and wife team of Juan and Tarryn van Rooyen, were well on their way to overall honours in their Innova-sponsored VW Polo, but the father and daughter pairing of Johan and Juane’ Viljoen had other ideas and quietly chased them down to snatch overall victory by a mere 1.4 seconds after 65km of racing.
After yet another impressive performance, third place went to the ever-improving duo of Deon Kretzmann and navigator Jason Schreiber in their Triple L Plant Hire Toyota Etios.
There was a commendable performance from rally debutants Ruan and Chanell van Tonder, both accomplished dirt oval racers, who brought their very well-prepared VW Polo 1400 home in seventh place overall and second in the ARC5 class.
The penultimate round of the Algoa Rally Club championship will be held on September 23 with the final event being a day and night rally taking place in and around East London on November 10 and 11.
Class winners:
ARC5: 1 Francois Vermaak and Handré van Schalkwyk (VW Polo 250), 2 Ruan and Chanell van Tonder (VW Polo 1400), 3 Devilliers Wessels and Francois Anker (VW Polo 250).
ARC4: 1 Juan and Tarryn van Rooyen (VW Polo 250), 2 Deon Kretzmann and Jason Schreiber (Toyota Etios), 3 Jeandre Coetzer and Vincent Davies (Toyota Corolla).
ARC3: 1 Johan and Juane Viljoen (VW Polo 250), 2 Oliver de Man and Ingrid Jeacocks (Toyota Corolla), 3 Herman Bernhardt and JP Smit (Ford Escort).
Clubmans: 1 Herman Bernhardt and JP Smit (Ford Escort), 2 Francois Vermaak and Handré van Schalkwyk (VW Polo 250), 3 Francois Laubscher and Mark Irvine (Toyota Conquest).
HeraldLIVE
Rally action thrills spectators at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: Darryl Kukard
