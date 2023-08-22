Potgieter back to defend Squash57 national title

Christo Potgieter, one of the most talented exponents in the game, will bring his own special brand of magic when he defends his men’s title in the Pam Golding Properties SA National Squash57 Championships this week.
The tournament is being hosted by the Eastern Province Squash Union for the second year in a row, with play taking place at Crusaders on Friday, from 9am, and at Londt Park on Saturday.
The venue for Sunday’s finals must still be decided.
Also known as racketball, Squash57 is played on a squash court with a shorter racket and bigger, softer ball, providing a variation to the game of squash, and has been embraced by many players around the country.
This is the second time EP are hosting the event after the inaugural national champs in 2022, and it is sure to be a fascinating weekend of action, where the emphasis is as much on manipulating your opponent out of position as it is about fitness and shotmaking.
Potgieter, 36, from Johannesburg, who is one of the country’s best squash players, having contested the last three finals in the Growthpoint SA National Championships, will bring his considerable skill to bear against an array of local Squash57 challengers.
Heading the field is another of SA’s top squash players, Rudi van Niekerk, who plays for SA Country Districts but is based in Gqeberha.
His fitness and all-around skill make him a strong contender, but there are a host of others who will be snapping at his heels.
Tyrone Dial has been crowned EP Squash57 champion in past years and is another player whose supreme skills often lift him above the rest.
Besides that trio, talented players with energy to burn such as Liam Ford, Matt Lewis and Daniel Schultz will be equally fired up to show what they can do.
In the women’s A section, a few players stand out as the ones to beat, led by the experienced Jacqui Ryder, who was national runner-up to Hayley Ward in 2022.
She and the skilful Bianca Keeley are the players to watch in pool A, while Kacey-Leigh Dodd and Alison Oshry will be serious contenders in pool B.
The women will play in a round-robin format, with the winners of each pool clashing in Sunday’s final.
Tournament director Lisa O’Grady said they were delighted to have Potgieter adding an exciting dimension to the draw.
“Christo is certainly the player to watch, but there is going to be great competition across all the sections over the weekend,” she said.
“We are extremely grateful for the support of title sponsors Pam Golding Properties, whose assistance is essential to events such as this taking place.
“In addition, Fitch and Leedes have come on board as a partner and that is much appreciated.
“We wish all the players the best of a weekend of fun, yet competitive Squash57 matches.”
The nationals have drawn a wide cross-section of players, with four men’s and two women’s Open sections.
In addition, there are age-group sections — 45-54 and 55-plus for men and 45-plus for women.
