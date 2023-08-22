Awande Malinga and Luhann Groenewald made it a double triumph for Northerns when they were crowned the Under 19 champions on the final day of the Growthpoint SA Junior National Squash Championships at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Sunday.
Malinga, Groenewald crowned Growthpoint SA national champions
Image: PETRI OESCHGER
Awande Malinga and Luhann Groenewald made it a double triumph for Northerns when they were crowned the Under 19 champions on the final day of the Growthpoint SA Junior National Squash Championships at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Sunday.
Malinga won the girls’ title for the second year in a row when she easily overcame Boland’s Dene van Zyl in her final pool game 3-0 to ensure she finished top of the standings.
Groenewald, who was the U17 champion two years ago, again underlined his status at the top with a decisive win over Western Province rival Seth Flisberg.
In the match to decide the winner of pool A of the U19 boys’ division, the Northerns player took control from the outset, never allowing his opponent into the match as he eased past him 11-7 11-7 11-3.
Earlier, KwaZulu-Natal’s Cevana Naidoo and Judah Phillips of Northerns completed a highly satisfactory tournament when they were crowned the national U17 champions.
With the girls’ section being decided over a round-robin format, Naidoo reigned supreme and went through four days of play with a clean record, completing her mission by defeating Border’s Cara Knott in three games on Sunday.
Phillips became involved in an interesting tussle with Northerns colleague Juan-Corne Brand in the boys’ decider and seized the advantage by going 2-1 ahead.
He then managed to get on top in the fourth game, growing in confidence as he built a comfortable buffer and that allowed him to take it 11-2 and the boys’ U17 title.
The U15 finals were both worthy of the occasion with Makayla Naidoo (KZN), Cevana’s younger sister, and Christian Swanepoel (Eden) managing to hold off their opponents under pressure in five games.
Naidoo, who said she had lost most of her matches against Northerns rival Elzandri Janse van Rensburg, looked to be heading for another defeat at 2-0 down.
But she showed great courage and fighting qualities to turn the tide, using deep and accurate drives to put her opponent under pressure.
There was little to choose between the two players, but eventually a boast from Janse van Rensburg which clipped the tin and two more superb drives from Naidoo saw her pass the finish line 11-9 in the fifth.
Swanepoel, from the Eden region of the Southern Cape, lost the first game against Northerns opponent Milan Raffa but quickly regrouped, showing his deft shotmaking ability to go 2-1 ahead.
Raffa, though, was quick to respond to level the match and it was touch and go for much of the fifth game.
Eventually at 7-7, Swanepool managed to surge ahead with a three-point burst and though he squandered one match point, he sealed the deal on the next to his and his supporters’ relief.
HeraldLIVE
