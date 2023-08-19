Nelson Mandela Bay powerlifter ready to make huge strength gains
Fun begins for Bay powerlifter as she begins training for world powerlifting champs
Competing against the best powerlifters in the world will be the driving force to give her best on the platform, says Nicole Weideman, who is preparing for the WPC World Championships later this year.
The diminutive strength athlete, who is more than two months into her preparations for the global showpiece, is relishing the opportunity to put her skills to the test against her peers in what will be her debut appearance on an international platform...
