Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa is hosting a breakfast for Banyana Banyana and the Spar Proteas on Thursday morning.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Zizi Kodwa hosts Banyana Banyana and Spar Proteas
Minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa is hosting a breakfast for Banyana Banyana and the Spar Proteas on Thursday morning.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Sport
Soccer
Sport
Soccer