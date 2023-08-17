Rally followers in for treat at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Algoa Rally Club will host round five of their championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday with an event that will comprise of four stages aimed at bringing rallying up close to the spectators with a mix of dirt and tar racing.
A total of 18 teams have entered and husband and wife pairing of Juan and Tarryn van Rooyen (Innova VW Polo) have a slender lead in the overall championship with a mere two points separating them from Riekus Schmidt.
In third place is the Humansdorp Toyota backed team of Jeandre Marais with Tegan Taljaard alongside him reading the notes in their classic Toyota Conquest and yet another consistent performance from them could see them moving up to second place in the championship.
Tied in fourth place overall are both of the Daniel Pienaar Technical High entries with Devilliers Wessel and Francois Anker in their VW Polo level pegging alongside the VW Citi Golf of Ulrich Roberts and Wesley Schultz.
National competitors Neels Vosloo and his navigator Rikus Fourie will be hoping to get their disastrous season back on track after rolling out of contention early in round one of the championship and then blowing their engine in their Herotel/Hella backed VW Polo just before the start of the double header weekend of rounds three and four in Jeffreys and the Longmore Forest.
It will no doubt be a cautious approach for them in this weekend’s event as they run in their new engine.
A team to watch as they are now getting to grips with their powerful Toyota Etios are the Triple L Plant Hire Team of Deon Kretzmann and navigator Jason Schreiber, after their class win at round four they will be hoping to continue their upward momentum.
Defending champion Oliver de Man (Ocean Truck Sales) will have his regular navigator back next to him as Ingrid Jeacocks returns from doing national rally duty. They have had a fairly tame first half of the season and find themselves down in tenth place in the championship hunt.
Unfortunately a couple of the big-hitters will be sitting out of this event after having suffered major engine failures at the last round are Ross and Roxanne Bartle (Triple L Plant Hire), Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout (Stu Davidson and Sons) as well as class ARC3 leaders Clyde Challenor and Grayham Bishop (GMP Motorsport).
Leading the ARC3 class are Jody van Zummeren and James Johnson in the Border Towing and Recovery backed Datsun P510 just 2 points ahead of Johan Viljoen in a VW Polo in second and Eddie Banks in his crowd-pleasing BMW E36 in third.
The gates to Scribante will be open for spectators from 6.30am and entrance is free. There will be food and coffee vendors and the first stage of the rally starts at 11.35am, stage 2 at 12.40pm, stage 3 at 1.35pm and stage 4 at 2.50pm.
Upcoming events
August
19: Algoa Rally Club — Club Championship round five at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Border Motorsport Club — Regional round six at EL Grand Prix Circuit
26: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Club Championship round eight; Drag Racing — National Cup Challenge at Aldo Scribante
September
2: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway — round 8 Club championship
9: National Extreme Festival including PoloCup — Killarney International Raceway; Regional Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
16: Regional Championship round six — Aldo Scribante Raceway
23: MRSSA Motorcycle Series — Aldo Scribante Raceway; Algoa Kart Club — Regional Championship round six
30: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR — Club Championship round nine
