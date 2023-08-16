Gqeberha CrossFit star Levey has plenty left in the tank
After claiming respectable sixth-place finish in 45-49 age group, athlete aiming to do better
Veteran CrossFit athlete Dave Levey says his longevity in the sport will not be determined by his age but rather by how well he can look after his body away from the competitive arena.
The 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games held in August in Madison, Wisconsin, in the US, saw Levey make his fifth appearance at the prestigious event, claiming a respectable sixth-place finish in the 45-49 age group...
