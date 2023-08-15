Pearson enjoy exciting derby with Parel Vallei

The Pearson High vs Parel Vallei High annual interschool exchange took place this weekend, with nearly 1,000 pupils and staff converging on the Summerstrand school campus for a bumper weekend of sport and cultural activities.
The weekend kicked off with cultural and musical events, ranging from debating, spellathons and maths relays, to a music celebration, choirs and one-act plays.
Pearson showed their prowess on stage, winning the one-act plays, junior debating and orators competition, as well as the spellathon, the senior and junior chess categories and the senior quiz category.
On the sporting front, Pearson and their counterparts from Somerset West competed in a variety of codes, with the results showing they were evenly matched.
In excellent weather, the surfers took to the waves at Pipe at Pollok Beach, and Justin van Niekerk from Pearson won the boys’ category, with Zara Loftus claiming fourth spot for the girls.
The top nine boys and girls tennis players competed in singles, doubles and mixed matches on Friday, finishing under lights at the Theron Tennis Centre.
Parel Vallei came out strongly and took a commanding 10-3 lead after the girls’ singles and doubles matches were completed.
The Pearson boys dug deep and staged a remarkable comeback, recovering to an unlikely 14-12 lead heading into the mixed doubles.
Brandon Rieseberg and Zikhona Xate set the tone with an 8-3 victory in No 1 position, and the Pearson team finished it off by winning six of the nine mixed matches.
Divan Els and Bhakti Govindjee won the last match 8-4 to hand Pearson an overall 20-15 victory.
On the netball court, there was plenty of competition and spirited play from both schools.
A total of 24 matches were played with mixed results.
The matches lost by Pearson were incredibly competitive, with very close scores.
The first team match was tough yet entertaining.
Pearson started slowly and the girls had to work hard to come back, unfortunately just falling short at the end.
There were four Pearson first team players who received 50 caps in captain Grace Yossakamlouk, vice-captain Caitlin Franks, Mbali Gunyazile and Terryn Delport.
The boys’ first hockey match produced a thrilling finish in an even contest as Pearson edged home 2-1.
The game started with a field goal by Pearson’s Jesse Engelbrecht in the sixth minute, but Parel Vallei hit back early in the second chukka with a brilliant field goal.
The match built up to an exciting finish and finally Pearson secured a penalty corner with five minutes left for Khalid Ackerdien to net the winning goal.
The culmination of the sporting weekend was the showdown on the rugby field.
Pearson were first to score and convert a try in a match that battled to get going.
The halftime score was 19-0 as the home side dominated most facets of the game.
With the wind making it difficult for Parel Vallei to get out of their half, Pearson kept on attacking.
Fullback Caleb Friskin was always dangerous and Parel Vallei had to work hard to keep him contained.
The Pearson pack dominated the first phase battles and provided a regular supply of good possession for their backs.
Parel Vallei fought back by scoring twice in the second half but Pearson eventually ran out comfortable 38-12 winners.
HeraldLIVE
Pearson enjoy exciting derby with Parel Vallei
Image: SUPPLIED
The Pearson High vs Parel Vallei High annual interschool exchange took place this weekend, with nearly 1,000 pupils and staff converging on the Summerstrand school campus for a bumper weekend of sport and cultural activities.
The weekend kicked off with cultural and musical events, ranging from debating, spellathons and maths relays, to a music celebration, choirs and one-act plays.
Pearson showed their prowess on stage, winning the one-act plays, junior debating and orators competition, as well as the spellathon, the senior and junior chess categories and the senior quiz category.
On the sporting front, Pearson and their counterparts from Somerset West competed in a variety of codes, with the results showing they were evenly matched.
In excellent weather, the surfers took to the waves at Pipe at Pollok Beach, and Justin van Niekerk from Pearson won the boys’ category, with Zara Loftus claiming fourth spot for the girls.
The top nine boys and girls tennis players competed in singles, doubles and mixed matches on Friday, finishing under lights at the Theron Tennis Centre.
Parel Vallei came out strongly and took a commanding 10-3 lead after the girls’ singles and doubles matches were completed.
The Pearson boys dug deep and staged a remarkable comeback, recovering to an unlikely 14-12 lead heading into the mixed doubles.
Brandon Rieseberg and Zikhona Xate set the tone with an 8-3 victory in No 1 position, and the Pearson team finished it off by winning six of the nine mixed matches.
Divan Els and Bhakti Govindjee won the last match 8-4 to hand Pearson an overall 20-15 victory.
On the netball court, there was plenty of competition and spirited play from both schools.
A total of 24 matches were played with mixed results.
The matches lost by Pearson were incredibly competitive, with very close scores.
The first team match was tough yet entertaining.
Pearson started slowly and the girls had to work hard to come back, unfortunately just falling short at the end.
There were four Pearson first team players who received 50 caps in captain Grace Yossakamlouk, vice-captain Caitlin Franks, Mbali Gunyazile and Terryn Delport.
The boys’ first hockey match produced a thrilling finish in an even contest as Pearson edged home 2-1.
The game started with a field goal by Pearson’s Jesse Engelbrecht in the sixth minute, but Parel Vallei hit back early in the second chukka with a brilliant field goal.
The match built up to an exciting finish and finally Pearson secured a penalty corner with five minutes left for Khalid Ackerdien to net the winning goal.
The culmination of the sporting weekend was the showdown on the rugby field.
Pearson were first to score and convert a try in a match that battled to get going.
The halftime score was 19-0 as the home side dominated most facets of the game.
With the wind making it difficult for Parel Vallei to get out of their half, Pearson kept on attacking.
Fullback Caleb Friskin was always dangerous and Parel Vallei had to work hard to keep him contained.
The Pearson pack dominated the first phase battles and provided a regular supply of good possession for their backs.
Parel Vallei fought back by scoring twice in the second half but Pearson eventually ran out comfortable 38-12 winners.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Soccer