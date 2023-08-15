NZ’s Daniels aims to floor Bay’s Mohamed in IBF heavyweight title defence
New Zealand boxer Lani Daniels is looking to successfully defend her IBF heavyweight title against Gqeberha’s Razell Mohamed at the Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 26.
This will be the 34-year-old Daniels’ first defence after winning the IBF belt against her Kiwi compatriot Alrie Meleisa, 30, at the same venue in May...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.