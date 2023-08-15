Grey win scintillating hockey clash against East London rivals

In a six-goal thriller, Grey High defeated traditional rivals Selborne 4-2 in their final first team hockey fixture of the season in East London over the weekend.
This game brings down the curtain on the teams’ seasons and once again the clash did not disappoint as both sides fought furiously for the bragging rights.
In perfect weather and a fantastic atmosphere set up by the supporters of both teams, everything was in place for a thrilling showdown.
Grey started on the front foot and were rewarded with an early goal by captain Matthew Kingston.
The visitors dominated the first quarter and could have easily been a few more goals ahead at the break.
Selborne came out stronger in the second quarter and were awarded a penalty corner.
Grey’s first wave runner Robbie Stow, who has been outstanding all season, took a blow to the wrist and had to come off.
The resulting re-awarded penalty corner saw the new first wave runner foul Selborne’s drag-flicker, which led to a stroke being awarded. Selborne skipper Ben van der Merwe coolly slotted it to make it 1-1 at halftime.
Whatever Selborne coach KJ Friend said to his charges at halftime really sparked them to life.
They exerted extreme pressure on the visitors’ defence and eventually their attacking intent paid off as they went 2-1 up after a fantastic low flick.
The Grey team, however, were not going to go away without a fight and Ben Ristow stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way with a well-disguised drag flick to level the game.
Playing towards their supporters, Grey proved relentless in the final quarter and well-worked penalty corner goals from Xander Elkington and Kingston secured a memorable 4-2 win.
It was a fitting finale for many of the matric players who started their high school hockey careers at the annual Rob Taylor Festival hosted by Selborne in 2019.
