Sport

DP World Tour to include 44 tournaments in 2024, playoff double-header

By Reuters - 15 August 2023
European Tour CEO Keith Pelley
Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The DP World Tour announced its schedule for the 2024 season, with 44 tournaments set to take place in 24 countries and a combined record prize fund of nearly $150-million.

The schedule consists of five premium events in Dubai, Scotland, London, Abu Dhabi and back to Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

There will also be two playoffs — the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai — in November 2024. The total prize fund of $148.5-million excludes the majors.

“Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before,” DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement.

“The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season.”

The Abu Dhabi Championship will feature the best 70 players in the Race to Dubai rankings, while the top 50 qualify for the season-ending championship in Dubai from November 14 to 17.

The top 10 also earn PGA Tour cards for 2025 and share a $6 million bonus pool. — Reuters

 

