Teenager Savannah crowned Growthpoint Nationals champion

Teenager Savannah Ingledew completed a stunning week of squash when she was crowned the Growthpoint SA Nationals women’s squash champion after a decisive win in the final at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Saturday.
The 18-year-old, originally from Maritzburg but now based in England, was in control for much of the match as she defeated Potchefstroom student Shelomi Truter 11-4 11-5 11-3.
She was joined in the winner’s circle by top men’s seed Dewald van Niekerk, who defeated Johannesburg’s Christo Potgieter for the third year in a row in the final, winning 3-0.
Ingledew becomes the first teenager to take the national title since Tenille Swartz 19 years ago. Originally it was thought that Natalie Grainger was the only previous teenager to reach a final three decades ago, but Swartz won the title as a 17-year old in 2004.
The former KZN Midlands player described her journey through the tournament as “just amazing”.
In the final, she complemented great composure with accurate stroke play, punishing anything midcourt from Truter as she dictated the pattern of the match.
Her seventh-seeded opponent, 22, has emerged as a player for the future this week, but Truter could not break down Ingledew’s solid game plan.
Having placed a lot of focus on her career in the last two years, Ingledew said she couldn’t believe how her game had developed during this period.
“It has grown exponentially and I am grateful for this opportunity to play against some of the top players in the country,” she said.
Van Niekerk, who comes from Gqeberha but is now based in Johannesburg, was back to his rock-solid game plan after being pushed all the way by Damian Groenewald in Friday’s semifinals.
Potgieter is no slouch and he gave as good as he got in the opening game, but Van Niekerk showed patience and control to keep his opponent out of the danger zones, winning 11-9 11-4 11-5.
Afterwards he said it was again a highlight for him.
“Winning just one national title is a great thing so to win three in a row is something special,” Van Niekerk said.
“I have learnt never to look too far ahead and just to take it one game at time.
“Today I just concentrated on keeping it deep on a consistent basis because Christo is very dangerous if you give him an opening, especially down the backhand side."
HeraldLIVE
Teenager Savannah crowned Growthpoint Nationals champion
Image: Supplied
Teenager Savannah Ingledew completed a stunning week of squash when she was crowned the Growthpoint SA Nationals women’s squash champion after a decisive win in the final at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Saturday.
The 18-year-old, originally from Maritzburg but now based in England, was in control for much of the match as she defeated Potchefstroom student Shelomi Truter 11-4 11-5 11-3.
She was joined in the winner’s circle by top men’s seed Dewald van Niekerk, who defeated Johannesburg’s Christo Potgieter for the third year in a row in the final, winning 3-0.
Ingledew becomes the first teenager to take the national title since Tenille Swartz 19 years ago. Originally it was thought that Natalie Grainger was the only previous teenager to reach a final three decades ago, but Swartz won the title as a 17-year old in 2004.
The former KZN Midlands player described her journey through the tournament as “just amazing”.
In the final, she complemented great composure with accurate stroke play, punishing anything midcourt from Truter as she dictated the pattern of the match.
Her seventh-seeded opponent, 22, has emerged as a player for the future this week, but Truter could not break down Ingledew’s solid game plan.
Having placed a lot of focus on her career in the last two years, Ingledew said she couldn’t believe how her game had developed during this period.
“It has grown exponentially and I am grateful for this opportunity to play against some of the top players in the country,” she said.
Van Niekerk, who comes from Gqeberha but is now based in Johannesburg, was back to his rock-solid game plan after being pushed all the way by Damian Groenewald in Friday’s semifinals.
Potgieter is no slouch and he gave as good as he got in the opening game, but Van Niekerk showed patience and control to keep his opponent out of the danger zones, winning 11-9 11-4 11-5.
Afterwards he said it was again a highlight for him.
“Winning just one national title is a great thing so to win three in a row is something special,” Van Niekerk said.
“I have learnt never to look too far ahead and just to take it one game at time.
“Today I just concentrated on keeping it deep on a consistent basis because Christo is very dangerous if you give him an opening, especially down the backhand side."
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Sport
Sport
Soccer
Soccer
Sport