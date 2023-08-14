High drama at Victory Raceway

Round seven of the Victory Dirt Oval Championship took place on a wet track in front of another large crowd who braved the chilly winter conditions at Victory Raceway on Saturday.
Being Women's Month, the Pink Rod class was the featured class on the night, but unfortunately a first-lap spin from one of the drivers in heat 1 led to the demise of three cars out of the eight-car field.
Bianca Westraadt, in a borrowed car, put in a stunning performance in the slippery conditions to finish first overall against the hard-charging Annuschke Landman in second and Lisa Vosloo in third.
There was a huge turn-up for the books in the V8 American Saloon class when Juan Roesstorff ended the dominant run of overall wins by Pieta Victor, to take his maiden event win with Victor in second and Theuns Eksteen in third.
With eleven starters in the highly competitive 1660 Modified class, it was bound to be an action-packed affair with Jason Brink dominating the first and second heats, but unfortunately he was taken out by a backmarker with two laps left in heat two.
Pieter le Roux put in a calculated performance managing to avoid the mayhem happening around him as many competitors retired, either with mechanical issues or accident-damaged cars.
He was the deserved winner of the class, scooping the driver-of-the-day award along the way. Jaco Pitout enjoyed a good evening and came home in second place with Melindre Marais finishing in third.
Johan Schoeman’s brilliant season continues in the Hot Rod class after another clean sweep across all three heats and the final. He was pushed hard by second-place finisher, young Kiaan Aylward, who couldn’t match the top-end speed of Schoeman. Kelly Dowling took third place with another consistent performance.
Pierre van der Berg has almost made the Heavy Metal class his own this season and his grip on the championship was tightened further with another impressive performance to take first overall, though he was pushed hard at times by Reon Mostert, who ended in second, with Philip Victor in third.
Daniel Renison and Malcolm Els showed the appreciative crowd what hard and fast racing was all about in the 2.1 Modified class, going side by side and bumper to bumper around the circuit.
Els unfortunately ran into mechanical issues in the third heat and didn’t make it out for the final, giving Renison a relatively easy win with East London visitor Marius Britz taking second and young Rimon Landman third.
The dirt oval action moves to PEOTR on August 26 for the next round of their club championship.
High drama at Victory Raceway
Despite the chilly weather a large crowd turned out to watch drivers battle it out on a wet track
