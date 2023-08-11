It is all systems go for the second edition of the Nelson Mandela Bay Forest Run Challenge on Saturday, organisers say.
The race, organised by the Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club, takes place from Stedin College, Victoria Drive, in Gqeberha.
After hosting a successful race in 2022, the club was excited to host the second edition, club president Selby Thabethe said.
He said they had added a few exciting improvements to this year’s event. They have added a 21.2km race to Saturday’s line-up.
It will kick off the activities at 7am, with the 10km race to follow at 7.05am and the 5km race at 7.10am.
“In the first race, we realised we were not meeting all the athletes’ targets because some runners cannot run short distances, they want longer distances, so this year we decided to add a 21km race,” Thabethe said.
“On top of that, we also partnered with a children’s home and those kids will be running the 5km race for free. We also have goodie bags this year and have done a pre-entry.
“We have moved the race from Forest Hill to Stedin College, which is accessible to a township person as well as someone living in the suburb.
“People must not fear that Victoria Drive is not safe, as we have partnered with the community of Walmer along Victoria Drive to help us as be marshals on race day, so we are promising our athletes that the race will be safe.”
Thabetha said their target for this year’s entries was 600 but they had already gone above 500.
“Generally, I can say we are ready, but we are urging those who have not entered to enter.
“People can still enter on our club’s website or come to Stedin College on Friday from 2pm to 6pm and on race day from 5am until 6.45am to enter.
“I want to thank all the clubs from EPA and other clubs that keep supporting us.
“As much as “We are a small club, but the support they have given us is overwhelming when it comes to our races.”
HeraldLIVE
Organisers add 21.2km race to NMB Forest Run Challenge
Soccer reporter
Image: ALESSANDRO0770/123RF
It is all systems go for the second edition of the Nelson Mandela Bay Forest Run Challenge on Saturday, organisers say.
The race, organised by the Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club, takes place from Stedin College, Victoria Drive, in Gqeberha.
After hosting a successful race in 2022, the club was excited to host the second edition, club president Selby Thabethe said.
He said they had added a few exciting improvements to this year’s event. They have added a 21.2km race to Saturday’s line-up.
It will kick off the activities at 7am, with the 10km race to follow at 7.05am and the 5km race at 7.10am.
“In the first race, we realised we were not meeting all the athletes’ targets because some runners cannot run short distances, they want longer distances, so this year we decided to add a 21km race,” Thabethe said.
“On top of that, we also partnered with a children’s home and those kids will be running the 5km race for free. We also have goodie bags this year and have done a pre-entry.
“We have moved the race from Forest Hill to Stedin College, which is accessible to a township person as well as someone living in the suburb.
“People must not fear that Victoria Drive is not safe, as we have partnered with the community of Walmer along Victoria Drive to help us as be marshals on race day, so we are promising our athletes that the race will be safe.”
Thabetha said their target for this year’s entries was 600 but they had already gone above 500.
“Generally, I can say we are ready, but we are urging those who have not entered to enter.
“People can still enter on our club’s website or come to Stedin College on Friday from 2pm to 6pm and on race day from 5am until 6.45am to enter.
“I want to thank all the clubs from EPA and other clubs that keep supporting us.
“As much as “We are a small club, but the support they have given us is overwhelming when it comes to our races.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Rugby