Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine will lead the medal hopes of the 36-strong World Athletics Championship team named by Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Tuesday.
The global showpiece in Budapest, Hungary runs from August 19 to 27.
The men will field full contingents of a maximum of three entrants in the three sprint events, the 100m, 200m and 400m.
The men’s 4x100m team was the only relay to qualify.
SA team:
Men: Shaun Maswanganyi (100m, 200m, 4x100m); Akani Simbine (100m, 4x100m); Benjamin Richardson (100m, 4x100m); Luxolo Adams (200m, 4x100m); Sinesipho Dambile (200m, 4x100m); Wayde van Niekerk (400m); Zakithi Nene (400m); Lythe Pillay (400m); Tshepo Tshite (1,500m); Ryan Mphahlele (1,500m); Adriaan Wildschutt (10,000m); Antonio Alkana (110m hurdles); Melikhaya Frans (marathon); Simon Sibeko (marathon); Tumelo Motlagale (marathon); Wayne Snyman (race walk); Cheswill Johnson (long jump); Kyle Blignaut (shot put); Burger Lambrechts Jr (shot put); Victor Hogan (discus); Kyle Rademeyer (pole vault); Douw Smit (javelin); Rivaldo Roberts (4x100m); Clarence Munyai (4x100m).
Women: Marlie Viljoen (400m); Miranda Coetzee (400m); Zenéy van der Walt (400m hurdles); Prudence Sekgodiso (800m); Carina Viljoen (1,500m); Marione Fourie (100m hurdles); Taylon Bieldt (100m hurdles); Irvette van Zyl (marathon); Yolandi Stander (discus); Ischke Senekal (shot put); Jo-Ane van Dyk (javelin); Mirè Reinstorf (pole vault).
Wayde, Akani to lead SA medal charge at world championships
Image: Veli Nhlapo
