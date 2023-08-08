Kingswood enjoyed a successful conclusion to their winter sports programme when they competed in rugby, netball and hockey matches against Makhanda rivals Graeme College and Victoria Girls’ High last weekend.
Their first rugby team completed an outstanding season in which they won 15 of 17 matches when they held off city rivals Graeme College 26-14.
The Kingswood senior netball teams played their last fixtures against Victoria Girls High, winning all their matches.
The day was capped by a dominant first team performance as they won 65-8.
It was a bittersweet moment for the matric players as this was their last match in the red and black colours.
Ophola Bulani received her 72nd cap, Taryn Hurly her 70th and Dom de Jongh her 65th.
Amy Hobson, Matipa Karimazondo and Jasmine Pieterse all received their 52nd caps.
The hockey teams also ended on a victorious note in matches against Graeme and VG.
The U14A boys’ battle was fiercely contested, with the scores level 0-0 at the final whistle.
The Kingswood first team started off slowly until they broke the deadlock with three magnificent goals, setting them up for a 5-0 win.
The following players reached 50 caps this season: Christopher Painting, Mvelo Sibam, Josh Hufkie.
The girls’ hockey teams also excelled against VG, with the first team dominating to net some fine goals in a 6-0 win.
HeraldLIVE
Kingswood teams end winter season on high note
Image: SUPPLIED
Kingswood enjoyed a successful conclusion to their winter sports programme when they competed in rugby, netball and hockey matches against Makhanda rivals Graeme College and Victoria Girls’ High last weekend.
Their first rugby team completed an outstanding season in which they won 15 of 17 matches when they held off city rivals Graeme College 26-14.
The Kingswood senior netball teams played their last fixtures against Victoria Girls High, winning all their matches.
The day was capped by a dominant first team performance as they won 65-8.
It was a bittersweet moment for the matric players as this was their last match in the red and black colours.
Ophola Bulani received her 72nd cap, Taryn Hurly her 70th and Dom de Jongh her 65th.
Amy Hobson, Matipa Karimazondo and Jasmine Pieterse all received their 52nd caps.
The hockey teams also ended on a victorious note in matches against Graeme and VG.
The U14A boys’ battle was fiercely contested, with the scores level 0-0 at the final whistle.
The Kingswood first team started off slowly until they broke the deadlock with three magnificent goals, setting them up for a 5-0 win.
The following players reached 50 caps this season: Christopher Painting, Mvelo Sibam, Josh Hufkie.
The girls’ hockey teams also excelled against VG, with the first team dominating to net some fine goals in a 6-0 win.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Soccer
Sport