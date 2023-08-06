Ikhamva AC celebrates women with top-four finishes

Melikhaya Frans successfully defended his Nelson Mandela Bay Choose to Challenge 10km title with an excellent performance and a chase to the finish line in 28:44, closely followed, seven seconds later, by Ikhamva Athletics Club teammate, Thabang Mosiako, who clocked 28:51.
The top five men all finished in less than 31 minutes, with Ikhamva athletics club runners clinching the top four positions, with Cwenga Nose in third place, in 30:02, and Sinethemba Jilingisi in fourth place in 30:34.
Nedbank Running Club’s Andile Motwana finished fifth in 30:37.
The race, organised by EPA, was held from Cillie’ High's JJ Engelbrecht Sports Grounds in North End in superb weather conditions on Saturday.
More than 600 athletes participated in the NMB Choose to Challenge 10km and 5km races, themed to celebrate women during Women’s Month.
MMC Bassie Kamana, responsible for the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, showed his support for women at the event.
“We are happy to celebrate women today at this event which encourages a healthy mind and body — women give us life, which we must celebrate, they are precious and must be treasured,” Kamana said.
Kelly van Vliet, of Nedbank RC, flew to the finish and was first in her 35-39 age group, in 37:35, followed by Kayla Nell, of Charlo AC, in 38:44.
Lindie Steyn, of Midack athletics club, finished third in 39:09, and Adri Wessels, of Run 4 Christ AC, finished fourth and first in her age category (40-49) in 40:00.
Kaitlyn Wolff, of Achilles AC, took the fifth position in 40:04.
Khaya Gqwetha, of Vukani, won his 35-39 age category in 32:59, and Luyanda Tshangana, of Ikhamva, won the 40-49 age category in 31:32.
Desmond Zibi won the 50-59 age group category with an impressive 33:30, with Christine Claasen, of Nedbank RC winning the women’s 50-59 age category with 44:10.
In the 60-69 age category, Mzoli Mpalala, of Boxer AC, won first position in 41:30, with Margie Saunders, of Nedbank, the first woman home in this age category in a superb time of 47:21.
“I really enjoyed my run, it was a lovely course in superb weather and it’s simply amazing to celebrate women!” Saunders, one of the event’s ambassadors this year, said.
Candice Richards, of 32Gi Club, who was also an ambassador for the event, first finished her 10km and then returned to the route to motivate and bring home her fellow runners who all finished before the cut-off.
“A few of the runners doubted they would finish in time but I kept them focused and they all finished,” Richards said.
Hannes Els, of Madiba Bay Warriors, defended his title to finish first in the 70+ age category in 45:42, with Jos Els of Madiba Bay Warriors, finishing first in this age category in 59:01.
Liz Jenkerson, of Muirite Striders, running in the 70-79 age category, finished her race in 1:02:22.
In the 5km race, Simthandile Goliath was the first male home and Kylie Dorfling was the first female to finish.
Top local runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi, who is expecting her first child in two weeks and has continued running throughout her pregnancy, finished the 5km run in 28 minutes.
“My son is due in two weeks, and I am celebrating his birth in Women’s Month, which is extra special.
“I would like to encourage all women to keep exercising as running is really the best therapy, it untangles the mind,” Mfunzi, who is passionate about motivating women through their personal challenges, said. — EP LOC
Ikhamva AC celebrates women with top-four finishes
Image: Petrus Rademeyer Photography
