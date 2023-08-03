Sportswomen continue to fly the South African flag high in sports arenas around the world this week.
From Banyana Banyana making history by reaching the 2023 Women's World Cup last 16 to the Spar Netball Proteas earning a thrilling 48-48 World Cup second preliminary round draw against New Zealand.
Here are some of the highlights:
Banyana Banyana
The women's national football team made history on Wednesday by reaching the 2023 Women's World Cup last 16 at New Zealand's Wellington Regional Stadium. They beat Italy 3-2 in the group game.
Their win marked a strong comeback after they lost their first game against Sweden and drew against Argentina. The team desperately needed to win to avoid travelling home early in the competition.
“Beating Italy, a country ranked several places above us, showed the determination, professionalism and focus of the African champions,” said South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.
“While we cherish and celebrate this historic moment, we must maintain our focus as we prepare to meet Netherlands in the second round.
“It’s anyone’s game now and this Banyana Banyana side have shown they have what it takes to go places,” he said.
Sportswomen flying SA flag high in sports arenas — a wrap of some of the highlights
Reporter
Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Sportswomen continue to fly the South African flag high in sports arenas around the world this week.
From Banyana Banyana making history by reaching the 2023 Women's World Cup last 16 to the Spar Netball Proteas earning a thrilling 48-48 World Cup second preliminary round draw against New Zealand.
Here are some of the highlights:
Banyana Banyana
The women's national football team made history on Wednesday by reaching the 2023 Women's World Cup last 16 at New Zealand's Wellington Regional Stadium. They beat Italy 3-2 in the group game.
Their win marked a strong comeback after they lost their first game against Sweden and drew against Argentina. The team desperately needed to win to avoid travelling home early in the competition.
“Beating Italy, a country ranked several places above us, showed the determination, professionalism and focus of the African champions,” said South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.
“While we cherish and celebrate this historic moment, we must maintain our focus as we prepare to meet Netherlands in the second round.
“It’s anyone’s game now and this Banyana Banyana side have shown they have what it takes to go places,” he said.
Spar Proteas
Most valuable player Nichole Taljaard’s shot in the last three seconds of the match secured the draw against New Zealand on Wednesday night.
New Zealand won the first three quarters. They looked the overwhelming favourites in a clash of swinging fortunes before conceding an equaliser that saw the hosts remain in contention for the semifinals.
“What a fantastic start to Women’s Month. After Banyana Banyana’s mighty win against Italy, Spar Proteas have put on a memorable performance against the reigning World Champs. What a proudly South African day. What a day for women sport in the country,” said sports minister Zizi Kodwa.
Erin Gallagher
Erin Gallagher won South Africa's second medal at the World Student Games in Chengdu, China, with a second-place finish in the women's 50m butterfly.
Her time was 25.66 seconds. China's Yufei Zhang won in 25.20s. Italy's Viola di Scotto won bronze in 26.01s.
Team South Africa sent Singapore packing after a 17-4 defeat in the women’s water polo at the Chengdu 2021 games.
“A fantastic result by the University Sport South Africa women’s water polo team. Well done. I am proud of the Team SA performances at Chengdu 2021. The whole country is behind you,” said Kodwa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Soccer
Sport
Sport
Soccer