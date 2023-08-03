Hometown heroes set to rev Nelson Mandela Bay

Motorsport enthusiasts are in for a bumper weekend when the SA GT Series, the SA Endurance Series and the Western Province VW GTI Challenge join forces with the Algoa Motorsport Club’s regional championship fifth round at the Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday at the Algoa Motorsport Club Winter Festival.
There will be much local support for Michael Stephen in his Ultimate Outlaws Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo2 and he will no doubt start as the favourite in the GT Series up against defending champion Silvio Scribante in his Cemza Cement-sponsored Lamborghini Huracán GT3 as well as older brother Aldo Scribante in his matching Scribante Concrete Huracán.
They will be competing in the one-hour sprint section in the GT Series that will run rounds five and six of their championship and Silvio Scribante will be hoping to get his championship defence back on track after having non-finishes in rounds one and three.
Stephen leads the championship after some dominant performances to claim three race wins, with Aldo Scribante currently second,15 points behind Stephen after some consistent performances.
Andrew Culbert in his Bigfoot Express Mercedes AMG GT-3 is lying third in the title chase and will have teammate Sun Moodley in a matching Bigfoot AMG to contend with this weekend.
A bumper field of 31 cars will line up at 4.30pm for round three of the SA Endurance Series and there are a mere five points separating the leading contenders.
Charl Arangies leads the title chase in his Pagid/Stradale Motorsport Mercedes-Benz-AMG GT3 and he will be teaming up with Arnold Neveling and Clint Weston as they take the fight to Hein and Henk Lategan and VerissmoTavares in their Black Bull Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup entry.
Of particular interest will be the debut of the Adjust4Sleep/Rico Barlow Racing Novo Proto NP02 of Nick Adcock, Jonathan Thomas and Dawid Joubert.
It will be interesting to see how it fares against the 6.2 litre Chevrolet-powered Ginetta G57 of Craig Jarvis and rising young superstar Andrew Rackstraw.
Making a welcome return from another successful international race weekend is Stuart White, who once again joins forces with Xolile Letlaka in the Into Africa Lamborghini GT3 Evo Huracán.
Another hometown hero, though having relocated to the Western Cape, is Daniel Rowe, who leads the VW Motorsport challenge along with Graeme Nathan in their VW Polo SupaCup GTI and they will no doubt be hoping to extend their Class D Championship lead.
The Class E battle among a whole host of Lexus-powered Backdraft Cobras is headed up by evergreen Ben Morgenrood along with his sons Chrisjan and Benjamin, who have a slender lead over the Tradecor Steel entry of CJ Blackman and JP Briner.
Adding to the huge entry list are 22 Western Province Motor Club VW GTI Challenge cars that are using this event as their one compulsory away race and are headed up by a host of ex-VW PoloCup drivers.
The regional modified saloon class continues to grow and 22 cars have entered, with two sons and a daughter of current racers making their debuts.
The SA Mechanical Seal Coastal Challenge for classic and historic cars will be joined by the open-top cars as well as the retro-type race cars with an impressive line-up of 19 cars already having entered.
The Algoa Motorsport Club Open Motorcycle class has 16 entries and the CBR 150/250 class has 13.
Gates open at 6am, with the SA GT and Endurance Series cars on track for a warm-up at 8am, qualifying for all classes starts at 8.20am, with the first scheduled race of the day at 10.10am.
The climax of the event will be the four-hour endurance race into the night that is scheduled to start at 4.30pm. Tickets are available at the gate at R80 per person, with children under 12 free.
