Revitalised Richards challenges Bay runners to take on 10km event

Candice Richards, whose life changed after she started running, is inviting all women and their partners to celebrate Women’s Day with family and friends by entering the Choose to Challenge 10km from Cillié High School’s JJ Engelbrecht Sports Grounds on Saturday.
“If you are looking for a running partner, I’m the girl to ask, I just can’t turn a run down,” the 30-year-old said.
She started her running journey weighing 106kg.
The turning point for her was when someone told her she was pretty, but overweight.
She started changing her diet and hit the gym.
Her brother was the reason she started running after he invited her to join him on a run on his friend’s farm.
That run changed her life.
“I stopped drinking alcohol, partying, quit smoking and focused on a healthy and fit life,” Richards said.
“I started running in December 2019 and in January 2020, I started a 5km-a-day commitment which lasted for 570 days until I had an ITB [iliotibial band syndrome tendon] injury.
“I did whatever fitness I could during the lockdown, from running around the garden to running on a trampoline, you name it, I did it.”
She joined 32Gi Athletics Club and ran her first marathon in December 2021, her first ultra-marathon, the Two Oceans, in April 2022 and her first Comrades in August 2022.
Her motivation for running: “When the bug bites, consistency and dedication can take you to your goals and dreams quicker than most people think.
“It’s not always easy to get out there, but once you are, you never regret a run in your life.”
For 2023’s Comrades she aimed high, wanting to run a Bill Rowan — winner of the first marathon in 1921 — in sub-nine hours.
“With hard work, discipline, and dedication, I achieved the goal.
“It was tough, but so worth all the hours.
“My next big goal is to tackle my first 100 miler in December this year, the Lofar 100.”
Her commitment to changing her lifestyle and tackling her running goals one by one reflects the aim of the Choose to Challenge event, which celebrates women achieving their goals in challenging times.
Hundreds of runners participated in the 2022 NMB Choose to Challenge, formerly known as the popular Diva run.
The race was renamed in 2021 in line with the International Women’s Day theme and is open to serious and fun runners, moms and daughters, friends and colleagues, as well as men who wish to celebrate women by taking part.
The Choose to Challenge 10km and 5km is presented by EP Athletics in partnership with NMB Municipality.
The 10km starts at 7am, and the 5km at 7.10am. The 10km is an EPA participation and Prestige League event and club gazebos are welcome.
All finishers will receive medals at the prize-giving and lucky draw (attendance only), which will be held at 8.45am.
The entry fee for runners is R100, and R50 for those 60 years and older.
The temporary licence, required for the 10km only, is R40.
Race numbers can be collected, and late entries will be available at Cillié’s sports grounds from 2-4pm on Friday, or between 6-7am on Saturday.
For more information, contact the EPA office on 041-374-2818. — EPA LOC
Revitalised Richards challenges Bay runners to take on 10km event
