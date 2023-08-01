×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Proteas keep slim semifinal hopes alive beating Trinidad and Tobago

By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE - 01 August 2023
Khanyisa Chawane of South Africa and Tia Bruno of Trinadad and Tobago during the Netball World Cup group G match at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 31 2023.
Khanyisa Chawane of South Africa and Tia Bruno of Trinadad and Tobago during the Netball World Cup group G match at Cape Town International Convention Centre on July 31 2023.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

South Africa kept their faint hopes of a Netball World Cup semifinal alive with their dominant 69-28 win over modest Trinidad and Tobago at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday.

The Netball Proteas still have a chance of progressing to the last four but their fate is not entirely in their own hands because of the defeat they suffered to Jamaica in their final first preliminary round match on Sunday.

The Proteas started the second preliminary stage of this complicated format disadvantaged because losing to Jamaica means they must beat Trinidad and Tobago, New Zealand and Uganda.

They also have to hope Jamaica and New Zealand get unfavourable results for them to sneak into the semis as one of the top two finishers in group G.

New Zealand and Jamaica started the second preliminary stage with comprehensive victories over Wales and Malawi and occupy the top two positions.

South Africa have a day off on Tuesday and return to action on Wednesday to take on defending champions New Zealand and defeat in that match will effectively rule them out of the running for the semifinals.

In the absence of injured Lenize Potgieter, who has been ruled out of the tournament, Proteas coach Norma Plummer started with goal shooter Ine-Marí Venter.

Plummer also made rotational changes with influential defender Phumza Maweni and centre Khanyisa Chawane dropping to the bench for much-needed rest.

Venter took the responsibility with a return of 13 goals in the first 15 minutes where she was supported by goal attacker Nichole Taljaard, who is establishing herself in the team.

It was not an overly convincing first quarter by the Proteas as they lacked fluidity, allowing Trinidad and Tobago to keep up with them as South Africa went to the short break with a six-point lead.

The second quarter started slowly with both teams making errors, but the Proteas recovered midway through to dominate and outscore Trinidad and Tobago by 12 points.

A similar pattern followed after the half-time break as the Proteas continued to keep the scoreboard ticking and they enjoyed a significant lead of 30 points after three-quarters.

South Africa’s dominance was also as a result of some of the changes by Plummer as Chawane, Elmeré van der Berg and Jeante Strydom came on to freshen things up.

One of the highlights of the match was the World Cup debut of goal attacker Owethu Ngubane who replaced Nichole Taljaard in the closing stages as South Africa completed a comprehensive victory.

It was a dominant win over Trinidad and Tobago, but a tougher assignment awaits in tournament favourites the Silver Ferns on Wednesday and highly competitive Uganda on Thursday.

Scores

South Africa 69

Trinidad and Tobago 28

1st Quarter: SA 18-12 Trinidad and Tobago

2nd Quarter: SA 33-15 Trinidad and Tobago

3rd Quarter: SA 51-21 Trinidad and Tobago

4th Quarter: SA 69-28 Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday’s Results

Australia 76-37 Scotland

Zimbabwe 45-62 Barbados

Wales 34-83 New Zealand

Fiji 48-62 Malawi

Jamaica 61-49 Uganda

Si Lanka 52-55 Singapore

South Africa 69-28 Trinidad and Tobago

Tonga 46-72 England

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community

Latest