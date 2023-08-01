A similar pattern followed after the half-time break as the Proteas continued to keep the scoreboard ticking and they enjoyed a significant lead of 30 points after three-quarters.
South Africa’s dominance was also as a result of some of the changes by Plummer as Chawane, Elmeré van der Berg and Jeante Strydom came on to freshen things up.
One of the highlights of the match was the World Cup debut of goal attacker Owethu Ngubane who replaced Nichole Taljaard in the closing stages as South Africa completed a comprehensive victory.
It was a dominant win over Trinidad and Tobago, but a tougher assignment awaits in tournament favourites the Silver Ferns on Wednesday and highly competitive Uganda on Thursday.
Scores
South Africa 69
Trinidad and Tobago 28
1st Quarter: SA 18-12 Trinidad and Tobago
2nd Quarter: SA 33-15 Trinidad and Tobago
3rd Quarter: SA 51-21 Trinidad and Tobago
4th Quarter: SA 69-28 Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday’s Results
Australia 76-37 Scotland
Zimbabwe 45-62 Barbados
Wales 34-83 New Zealand
Fiji 48-62 Malawi
Jamaica 61-49 Uganda
Si Lanka 52-55 Singapore
South Africa 69-28 Trinidad and Tobago
Tonga 46-72 England
Proteas keep slim semifinal hopes alive beating Trinidad and Tobago
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023
South Africa kept their faint hopes of a Netball World Cup semifinal alive with their dominant 69-28 win over modest Trinidad and Tobago at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday.
The Netball Proteas still have a chance of progressing to the last four but their fate is not entirely in their own hands because of the defeat they suffered to Jamaica in their final first preliminary round match on Sunday.
The Proteas started the second preliminary stage of this complicated format disadvantaged because losing to Jamaica means they must beat Trinidad and Tobago, New Zealand and Uganda.
They also have to hope Jamaica and New Zealand get unfavourable results for them to sneak into the semis as one of the top two finishers in group G.
New Zealand and Jamaica started the second preliminary stage with comprehensive victories over Wales and Malawi and occupy the top two positions.
South Africa have a day off on Tuesday and return to action on Wednesday to take on defending champions New Zealand and defeat in that match will effectively rule them out of the running for the semifinals.
In the absence of injured Lenize Potgieter, who has been ruled out of the tournament, Proteas coach Norma Plummer started with goal shooter Ine-Marí Venter.
Plummer also made rotational changes with influential defender Phumza Maweni and centre Khanyisa Chawane dropping to the bench for much-needed rest.
Venter took the responsibility with a return of 13 goals in the first 15 minutes where she was supported by goal attacker Nichole Taljaard, who is establishing herself in the team.
It was not an overly convincing first quarter by the Proteas as they lacked fluidity, allowing Trinidad and Tobago to keep up with them as South Africa went to the short break with a six-point lead.
The second quarter started slowly with both teams making errors, but the Proteas recovered midway through to dominate and outscore Trinidad and Tobago by 12 points.
A similar pattern followed after the half-time break as the Proteas continued to keep the scoreboard ticking and they enjoyed a significant lead of 30 points after three-quarters.
South Africa’s dominance was also as a result of some of the changes by Plummer as Chawane, Elmeré van der Berg and Jeante Strydom came on to freshen things up.
One of the highlights of the match was the World Cup debut of goal attacker Owethu Ngubane who replaced Nichole Taljaard in the closing stages as South Africa completed a comprehensive victory.
It was a dominant win over Trinidad and Tobago, but a tougher assignment awaits in tournament favourites the Silver Ferns on Wednesday and highly competitive Uganda on Thursday.
Scores
South Africa 69
Trinidad and Tobago 28
1st Quarter: SA 18-12 Trinidad and Tobago
2nd Quarter: SA 33-15 Trinidad and Tobago
3rd Quarter: SA 51-21 Trinidad and Tobago
4th Quarter: SA 69-28 Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday’s Results
Australia 76-37 Scotland
Zimbabwe 45-62 Barbados
Wales 34-83 New Zealand
Fiji 48-62 Malawi
Jamaica 61-49 Uganda
Si Lanka 52-55 Singapore
South Africa 69-28 Trinidad and Tobago
Tonga 46-72 England
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Soccer
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Sport